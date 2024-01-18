KEY POINTS BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust recorded an impressive influx of $710.4 million over the past three consecutive trading days

BlackRock's spot BTC Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) recorded an impressive $710 million in net inflows during its initial three days of trading, surpassing competitors such as Fidelity and Bitwise. In contrast, Grayscale Investments' Bitcoin Trust ETF (GBTC) is experiencing a continual outflow of assets.

Recent data provided by Eric Balchunas, an ETF analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, unveiled significant capital inflows into the cryptocurrency market.

Although GBTC, which used to be a trust before it was converted into a spot Bitcoin ETF, accounted for about half of that volume's total and has seen $1.2 billion in net outflows.

Based on the Bitcoin ETFs' performance, Balchunas predicted that BlackRock's IBIT, which has been dominating the race since the official launch, could eventually overtake Grayscale's GBTC as "liquidity king."

"Day Three volume so far half a billion for the Newborn Nine which is healthy, about the same pattern dropoff rate as $BITO (which again was the most successful organic launch in ETF history). $IBIT keeping lead to be one most likely to overtake $GBTC as Liquidity King," the ETF analyst said.

LATEST: Day Three in books the total rolling NET FLOWS is +782M as the Newborn Nine have more than offset the the $GBTC Gouge (which is now up to -$1.2b after half a bil yest, ouch). The Nine's $2b in aum and $4.5b in volume organic is fab for first 3 days, % prem solid too. pic.twitter.com/NDeubgi8mz — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) January 17, 2024

Following its recent conversion to an ETF after receiving approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the GBTC has experienced a noteworthy development.

Approximately $1.2 billion in outflows has been observed from GBTC since its launch as a spot Bitcoin ETF. All other spot Bitcoin ETFs have seen about $1.9 billion in net inflows, excluding GBTC.

GBTC charges a 1.5% management fee, which is the highest among all spot Bitcoin ETFs.

Grayscale Investments Chief Executive Officer, Michael Sonnenshein, defended the 1.5% management fee associated with the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.

Sonnenshein argues that this fee is justified by several key factors, including the trust's size, liquidity, and established track record.

"As an investor, when you are choosing amongst these products, fees are a consideration, the asset manager, the issuer behind it are a consideration, but so should be size, liquidity and that track record," the CEO said in an interview.

Update on the #Bitcoin ETF Cointucky Derby. The ETFs have traded almost $10 billion total over 3 days. Will have updated flows and assets later tonight or tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/OnpCshjYJP — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) January 16, 2024

The performance of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the initial days of trading has garnered positive assessments from industry analysts. Bloomberg Intelligence ETF analyst James Seyffart highlighted the effectiveness of these ETFs, emphasizing that various metrics indicate their successful debuts.