Solana plummeted at the start of the week after the now-bankrupt crypto derivatives exchange FTX started selling its SOL stash. But instead of selling, investors chose to "Hodl," a crypto slang that means "Hold On To Dear Life."

Over the past weeks, SOL, the native cryptocurrency of Solana, managed to sneak into the top 10 list of crypto assets due to a recent bull rally in the crypto market led by Bitcoin. Its value doubled over the past week.

SOL gained more than 12% over the past seven days. As of early morning Monday, it has a market capitalization of more than $13.4 billion, making it the seventh-largest crypto asset in terms of market cap.

But instead of selling their stash, it appeared investors were opting to Hodl, a Solana liquidity heat map shared by Hyblock Capital showed.

Solana's liquidation levels heatmap from Hyblock Capital pic.twitter.com/W70C9vR7mB — techcentrik™ (@nicaIBTimes) October 30, 2023

SOL saw a 0.2% loss in the early hours of Monday, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Market watchers say it could be due to the recent selloff by FTX.

Wallet addresses linked to FTX and its sister company Alameda Research moved a total of $59 million in crypto assets, including 787,000 SOL worth approximately $25.4 million, last Friday, according to web3 data analysis tool LookOnChain.

"As of Oct 27, FTX/Alameda had transferred a total of $59M in crypto assets, including 787K $SOL($25.4M), 4,858 $ETH($8.7M), 532K $LINK($5.8M), 7.8M $MATIC($4.9M), 1.09M $DYDX($2.5M), 974K $RNDR($2M), 488K $UNI($2M), 1.09M $LDO($2M), 1,341 $MKR($1.9M), 1.6M $AGLD($1.3M)," LookOnChain said in a tweet.

Blockchain analytics platform Nansen reported over the weekend that 943 more SOL tokens were moved from the FTX cold storage wallet.

Additionally, 943K SOL (just under $32M) has been moved from the FTX Cold Storage wallet



This is the address: 9uyDy9VDBw4K7xoSkhmCAm8NAFCwu4pkF6JeHUCtVKcX



That means the total funds that have moved from FTX and Alameda wallets this week is currently more than $60M pic.twitter.com/yNgakImsoV — Nansen 🧭 (@nansen_ai) October 27, 2023

"It's not possible for us to know the intention of the FTX estate's recent movements but given that the wallets are under the control of the liquidators, the activity carried out is likely stemming from the estate progressing through the standard steps during such cases," Nansen told International Business Times.

Aside from its price, SOL's volume has also dropped marginally since last week, which indicates that investors are reluctant to sell their Solana stash.

Solana was trading in the green zone at $34.96 as of 5:15 a.m. ET on Monday, with a 24-hour trading volume up by 94.79% at $793,586,567. It represents an 8.31% spike over the past 24 hours and a 15.3% gain in the past seven days.

SOL's total circulating supply stands at 419,295,076 tokens, with its value up by 8.35% at a market cap of $14,660,137,933, data from CoinMarketCap showed.