An Iowa man was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman and attempting to strangle her with an American flag, according to a report.

Adam Sotzen, 39, is accused of driving to a woman's home in Cedar Rapids and yelling at her over a prior dispute while destroying her property. He then allegedly removed a US flag from a nearby home and turned it into a rope, which he then used to strangle the victim, according to a criminal complaint obtained.

While choking the victim with the flag, Sotzen allegedly repeatedly said, "you need to die." The victim's boyfriend then stepped in to free her, before Sotzen attacked him and gave him a bloody lip, KCRG-TV reported.

The victim called the police and alerted them to the incident. She warned them Sotzen may be driving under the influence.

Police arrested Sotzen and charged him with multiple crimes, including assault with intent to inflict serious injury, harassment, and operating while under the influence.