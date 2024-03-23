Former President Donald Trump claimed that the political landscape in Cuba could "be changed" if he's re-elected in November. He also addressed Cuba's food shortage, which prompted rare protests in the country.

In a video posted on Truth Social, the Republican nominee hinted that he would attempt to initiate regime change in the island nation 90 miles off the southern tip of Florida.

"I want to express my admiration and support for all of the brave people of Cuba, who are standing up against the vile communist regime," he began. "It's not easy and we appreciate it. And it's gonna be changed."

"Under Cuba's brutal and corrupt dictators, the Cuban people are suffering terrible food shortages, energy blackouts, poverty, political repression, and religious persecution," reported The Hill.

"Under my administration, we will return to being very strong on the oppressors unlike crooked Joe Biden, who has been very weak on the communists," Trump continued. "I stand with the Cuban people. He does not stand with them. He doesn't care about them. He couldn't care less."

President Trump issued a message to the Cuban people; among other things, he said he wants a #Cuba that is "safe, prosperous, and free," and praised Cubans who are standing up to the "vile communist regime," and it is "going to be changed" in his administration. More at Truth… pic.twitter.com/eO4dnqFC3Z — Jason I Poblete (@JasonPoblete) March 23, 2024

The former president then called on Cuba to hold "free and fair elections."

"You have to have free and fair elections," he said. "Our country has some problems with that also, by the way, most of all, I share your vision for a Cuba that is safe, prosperous and free. God bless the Cuban people and God bless America," he added.

Cuba is experiencing a severe economic downturn, made worse by skyrocketing inflation and a growing sense of wealth inequality. Last week, hundreds of people demonstrated in Santiago and other eastern Cuban cities, though there were also reports of demonstrations in several other regions of the island.

The U.S. Embassy had then urged the Cuban government to respect the protests in a post on its Facebook page.

"We urge the Cuban government to respect the human rights of the protesters and attend to the legitimate needs of the Cuban people," it said.

The Cuban government frequently attributes its economic problems to US sanctions. A United Nations organization calculated in 2018 that the 1962 U.S. embargo on Cuba had cost the island nation's economy approximately $130 billion.

Regarding Cuba policy, US President Joe Biden, has not yet followed through on his campaign pledges. Biden had promised to reverse the Trump administration's policies "that inflicted harm on Cubans and their families" in 2020. However, he has only partially complied. It appears that the president's altered position is intended to placate pro-Cuba hawks in the American electorate and Congress.