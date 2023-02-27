KEY POINTS Jake Paul joked that Drake was at fault after he lost to Tommy Fury in their boxing match Sunday

Drake revealed via Instagram hours before the fight that he bet $400,000 on Paul to win

Twitter users have mixed opinions about Paul's defeat

Jake Paul was trending on Twitter Sunday night after he lost to Tommy Fury in their boxing match in Saudi Arabia.

Fury defeated the YouTuber-turned-boxer by a split decision even though he went down in the final round of the fight Sunday night in Diriyah.

Following his loss, Paul joked about falling victim to the famous "Drake curse." The rapper had revealed on Instagram just hours before the fight that he placed a $400,000 bet on the social media personality to win by knockout against Fury.

"F--k! This is Drake's fault!" Paul joked in his post-fight press conference, as seen in a video shared by Top Rank Boxing on Twitter. "Drake, bro, why did you do this to me?"

He then went on to apologize to the Canadian rapper. "It's my fault. $400,000 is nothing to him. He has won a lot more money betting on me before. He's probably about even now," Paul added.

Drake would have pocketed $1.2 million if Paul had won the bout, Daily Mail reported.

Drake has been mocked for his gambling selections and has picked so many losers over the years that fans would joke about the "Drake curse," according to the Daily Mail. The "Honestly, Nevermind" rapper has won just one of his seven Super Bowl bets, the outlet noted.

Prior to Paul's defeat, Drake seemed to have turned a corner as he backed Argentina to win the World Cup final against France and bet on the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl earlier this month. However, some fans joked about the Drake curse again Sunday following Paul's loss.

"The word is out: Drake is bad luck," one person tweeted, along with a laughing emoji.

"The Drake curse alive and well, even Jake Paul caught it," another wrote, along with crying emojis.

While some viewers felt that Paul was robbed of the win, others celebrated his loss and called out the internet sensation for making "excuses" after the match.

One social media user claimed that Fury winning by split decision was an embarrassment for his family, which has produced nine professional boxers, according to The Sun.

Check out more Twitter reactions below.

Jake Paul doesn’t want to make excuses, but here’s some excuses. pic.twitter.com/92jmitzagK — MyBookie - Bet With The Best (@MyBookie) February 26, 2023

Tommy Fury defends the Fury name by beating Jake Paul! #PaulFury pic.twitter.com/i28VfNMjnD — Fury’s Fight Picks (@LucaFury) February 26, 2023

Jake Paul on his way home after losing to Tommy Fury : pic.twitter.com/XJBzbti0EN — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) February 26, 2023

The internet celebrating Jake Paul’s loss pic.twitter.com/vp4fxUdaIW — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 26, 2023

Jake was robbedhttps://t.co/Mc3zUEhxnU — Trevor Uren | TrevStone (@TrevStoneCEO) February 27, 2023

Meanwhile, Paul's big brother, Logan Paul, expressed his support for his sibling following the loss.

"I'll always stand by you in victory or defeat @jakepaul. You fought like a warrior & already beat the odds in life," Logan tweeted. "Big congrats to the Furys, what an entertaining family."