Jana Kramer got candid about her engagement to Allan Russell.

Kramer made a big announcement on Thursday's episode of her "Whine Down" podcast. The "One Tree Hill" alum announced her engagement to her now-fiancé Allan Russell after dating for over half a year.

"So, Allan and I have been dating for ... six and a half months," Kramer told her listeners, Page Six reported. "And he asked me to marry him!"

Kramer said Russell proposed at her new home with her children, Jolie, 7, and Jace, 4, around to witness it.

"It was a really beautiful night, and me and the kids were sitting on the front porch steps and looking out at the view," she continued. "He said my name, and I got up, and then he got down on one knee. And then Jolie just started jumping up and down ... it was the cutest thing ever. It's like, she knew what was happening."

The "Click" star said she "blacked out" and couldn't remember what Russell exactly said, but they reportedly both burst into tears.

"It felt very sentimental given the front porch of the new house and new beginnings. It just felt right," she added, noting that his proposal was "exactly what [she] wanted."

Kramer also shared a series of photos on Instagram to announce the exciting news. It also included a snap of sticky notes with the text: "I love you. You are special and you deserve the happy ending [heart] Allan."

Kramer's celebrity pals and fans flooded her post with comments. Many of them were overjoyed with her announcement.

"I can't. I'm speechless yet crying at [the] same time!!!! I love you!!!!!! SO EXCITED FOR YOU!!!" Kelly Rizzo commented, adding, "Calling you for deets."

"CONGRATS!!!!!!!! I'm so freakin excited for you. You guys are perfect together," Erin Oprea added. Gleb Savchenko wrote, "Congratulations! So happy for you guys!!!"

"Congratulations, Jana!! I'm sooo happy for you!!" a different commenter said.

Before their engagement, Kramer spoke about Russell, and she had nothing but kind words to say about him. The singer-actress noted that she found the love she deserved when she started loving herself and acknowledged her self-worth.

"He's fantastic. I mean, he's a, he's a really, really great guy," Kramer said of her new love. "I think what's different in this relationship is there's just so much respect, and I've never been so respected in a relationship, and with that comes so much love."