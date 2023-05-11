KEY POINTS Jana Kramer said she's an ok actress and singer but a great mother

Kramer admitted that while she's a great mom, she falls short sometimes

The singer-actress said her boyfriend was a fantastic and really great guy

Jana Kramer got candid about motherhood and her relationship with her boyfriend, Allan Russell.

Kramer spoke about being a mother of two ahead of Mother's Day. The singer reflected on her career and the two things she held dear — the power of love and her being a great mom.

"It's hard, but it's the best work you'll ever do," Kramer told Fox News Digital on being a mom of two. "I always say I'm an OK singer, I'm an OK actress, but I'm a great mom."

Kramer shares two children with ex-husband Mike Caussin — daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4. The celebrity mom said even if she's all-out glam when she makes red-carpet appearances, she'd rather be cozy with her kids at home.

"I want to be home. I've done the awards show thing," she said. "I'm just a Michigan girlie to my core. I like to be cozy, I like to be comfy, I like to be around family. I like to be outside. I like to be in my comfort."

Kramer recently worked with female-founded LULUSIMONSTUDIO for a limited-edition Mother's Day collection featuring sweatshirts printed with witty slogans such as "Mom of the Year" and "Bad-- Mama."

"I'm a great mom, but yet I still fall short so many times," she said. "Sometimes, I lose my temper, and I have to then reason and then apologize and say sorry. But we're still mom of the year. We still are all doing the very best we can. They're very lucky to have us, and we're lucky to have them."

Kramer also spoke about her new romance with former soccer pro Allan Russell. According to her, she feels respected in their relationship.

"He's fantastic. I mean, he's a he's a really, really great guy," Kramer said of her new love. "I think what's different in this relationship is there's just so much respect, and I've never been so respected in a relationship, and with that, comes so much love."

The singer-actress said she did a lot of work on herself last year. According to her, she found her self-worth, and she's loving herself. This has also led her to find the kind of love she deserves.

"I just didn't believe it or think that I deserved it, so now that I know that I do – that's been the biggest shift," she explained. "It makes me just want to go to all the girls and be like, 'You don't deserve what's happening to you right now. You deserve better!'"

Kramer went Instagram official with Russell in January. She took to Instagram and shared a photo of them with her laughing while he wrapped his arm around her. She previously hinted that she had an "international boyfriend" because Russell lives in the United Kingdom, and his team is based in England.

Kramer filed for divorce from Caussin after six years of marriage in April 2021. The "One Tree Hill" alum previously claimed he cheated on her with 13 women. In a recent episode of her podcast, she admitted thinking he would cheat on her "forever" had they remained married. They finalized their divorce just three months after her filing.