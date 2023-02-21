Jane Fonda has opened up about one of the few regrets in life, which pertains to her role as a mother.

The 1980s queen of aerobics talked to CNN's Chris Wallace about her lack of knowledge on how to become a better mother to her children.

Asked by Wallace if she has many regrets, the "Book Club" actress replied, "Oh. I have very few regrets…I was not the kind of mother that I wish that I had been to my children. I have great, great children — talented, smart — and I just didn't know how to do it."

Fonda said her organization, the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention, has been helping her understand parenting, which has led her to realize what good parenting is supposed to be.

"I know what it's supposed to be now, I didn't know then," she said. "So I'm trying to show up now."

Fonda is mother to Vanessa Vadim, whom she shares with ex-husband Roger Vadim; Troy O'Donovan Garity with her ex-husband Tom Hayden and Mary Luana Williams, whom she adopted while she was with Hayden.

Also in her interview with Wallace, the actress opened up about how she still misses her father, Henry Fonda, who died in 1982 at age 77.

After a clip of the 1981 film "On Golden Pond" was shown on the screen, featuring a scene she shared with her father, Wallace asked the actress, "You did not watch that scene, why not?"

"Because it makes me cry. I miss my dad so much," the 85-year-old actress said in an emotional tone.

Wallace also asked Fonda if she was able to resolve things with her father before he died.

She replied with a shaky voice, "Before he died, I was able to tell him that I loved him and that I forgave him for, you know, whatever didn't happen. And I hope that he would forgive me for not being a better daughter. I got to say that to him."

"He didn't say anything. But he wept," she continued. "I had never seen that before. I'd never seen my father break down and weep. And I— it was, it was powerful," she added.