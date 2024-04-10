Jared Fogle rose to fame as the Subway spokesperson, showcasing his weight loss journey through the brand's sandwiches. However, his image was tarnished after his 2015 conviction for possession of child pornography and illicit activities with minors, leading to a dramatic downfall in his public standing.

Net worth

Fogle, an American spokesperson and motivational speaker with a net worth of $4 million, gained fame as the main Subway spokesperson and for his motivational work. However, his career took a dark turn with his 2015 arrest on child pornography charges. At the height of his success, Jared was worth an estimated $10-$15 million and earned $2 million annually. Following his arrest, he reportedly paid his ex-wife a divorce settlement of up to $7 million and faced significant legal expenses and civil settlements, likely resulting in further financial losses.

A wonderful career

His journey began when he came across a Subway ad promoting sandwiches with 6 grams of fat or less, prompting him to create his own diet plan using Subway's nutritional brochure. By opting for smaller portions of Subway sandwiches without calorie-rich condiments like mayonnaise and walking instead of taking the bus, he managed to shed a remarkable 245 pounds, continuing to lose weight thereafter. His weight loss story was brought to light by a friend, an editor at the Indiana Daily Student.

Subsequently, Subway's national ad agency, upon hearing about Fogle's successful diet, approached him to lead their national campaign in early 2000. After a successful regional television ad campaign, Jared became the face of Subway in numerous TV commercials and sponsored in-store appearances nationwide. In 2002, he was even featured in a "South Park" episode titled "Jared Has Aides," finding humor in the portrayal despite its typically controversial content.

Fogle also founded the Jared Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness of childhood obesity. The foundation focuses on educating parents, schools, and community leaders through various programs and tools.

Popular quotes

"I know how hard it is to lose weight and maintain an active lifestyle. But I didn't do it alone, and others don't have to either. Staying motivated took a daily commitment to myself and the support from family, friends, and experts. Now, through the SUBWAY(R)'s 'Fresh Resolutions' support program, I want to help people stick to those resolutions of maintaining an active and healthy lifestyle in January and throughout the rest of the year." – Jared Fogle

"Because research has shown that obesity in children today has tripled in the last 20 years and is becoming perhaps the biggest threat to the health and welfare of future generations." – Jared Fogle

Arrest

In July 2015, Jared's residence was raided by the FBI as part of an investigation into child pornography, linked to a former employee of his charity who had been arrested. Subsequently, Jared was charged with possessing and distributing child pornography, as well as traveling across state lines to engage in illicit activities with minors. Following the FBI raid and his arrest, Subway ended its association with Jared, mutually agreeing to sever their relationship. On Aug. 19, 2015, Fogle pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and agreed to pay $1.4 million in restitution to 14 victims. He is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution Englewood near Littleton, Colorado, with a possible release date of July 11, 2029, just a month before his 52nd birthday.

Personal life

Fogle's personal life was largely overshadowed by his professional and legal troubles. Before his arrest, he was married to Kathleen McLaughlin, whom he met while they were both students at Indiana University. The couple has two children together. Following his arrest and conviction, Fogle's marriage ended in divorce. He has since been serving his prison sentence and has had limited public interaction.