New administration, new look? It would seem that the President-elect Donald Trump is bent on giving a new feel to everything he touches, including his hair. A latest video of the president-elect is circulating on social media and what online users have been noticing is his new do.

Online users may have been used to the signature hairstyle of Trump, which is primarily a golden, puffed-up kind of hairdo. For years, since his first entry into the political arena, one could immediately associate his hairstyle as his signature look. This time around, that golden hairstyle was replaced with a more compact kind of do, and where the sides seemed to be closer-cropped.

The video clip was posted on X by one of the supporters of Trump at his Palm beach golf club. He could be seen walking with his perhaps security, wearing a white golf T-shirt, black trousers and a white pair of golf shoes. The signature red cap could also be seen dangling from his hand.

While the president-elect did not give any reason behind the sudden switch in hairstyles, many users openly gave their reactions online. The reactions were mixture of both supportive and critical.

One user @ZggyPlaydGuitar asked, "What did they do his hair?"

what did they do to his hair? — Zggy (@ZggyPlaydGuitar) December 18, 2024

Another user @MemeNonLibs said, "The ultimate hat hair."

The ultimate hat hair — Meme’nOnLibs (@MemeNonLibs) December 18, 2024

User @GuignoIPlanet asked, "Do we have a mullet here."

Do we have a mullett here 😛 — GrandGuignolPlanet (@GuignolPlanet) December 18, 2024

User @Bricktop_NAFO said, "He looks like Buzz McCallister from Home Alone"

Trump got new hair cut, and its fucking hillarious.



He looks like Buzz McCallister from Home Alone 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LXTLCRPi9Y — Bricktop_NAFO (@Bricktop_NAFO) December 18, 2024

Of course, there were also those who found the haircut totally acceptable, even commending Trump for it.

"Looking Good Mr. President!" said @nihilgawde72.

Looking Good Mr. President!!! — 𓂀 𝕄𝕣. ℕ𝕖𝕆 𓂀 (@nikhilgawde72) December 18, 2024

The relaxation time of the president-elect came a day after a New York judge did not rule in his favor regarding his attempt to have the hush money case tossed out on immunity grounds. Judge Juan Merchan's decision underscored the non-application of the Supreme Court's immunity protections for presidential actions. This is because the actions were unofficial functions and therefore not falling under the immunity protection.

The hush money case involved alleged payments that Trump made in 2016 to a porn star. However, the issue was silenced in order to protect his campaign.

The new hairstyle of Trump is not actually the first time that the president-elect deviated from his signature look. He also appeared with a slick back and flat do in 2019, when he attended a church service in honor of the mass shooting victims.