JD Vance has tempered Donald Trump's pledge to issue near-blanket pardons for January 6 rioters, clarifying that those convicted of violent crimes "shouldn't be pardoned."

In the aftermath of the Capitol attack, over 1,250 individuals have been convicted or pleaded guilty to various crimes, ranging from trespassing to seditious conspiracy.

While Trump has repeatedly vowed to pardon many of these individuals, claiming they were treated unfairly, some allies like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene have gone further, advocating for unconditional pardons for all participants, regardless of their offenses, the Daily Beast reported.

"Even the ones that fought Capitol Police, caused damage to the Capitol, I think they've served their time, and I think they should all be pardoned and released from prison," Greene said.

Vance, in a Fox News interview on Sunday, offered a more nuanced stance, proposing pardons only for those who protested peacefully or were unjustly prosecuted.

He went on to say that those convicted of violent crimes, "obviously, you shouldn't be pardoned."

His comments mark a notable divergence from Trump's earlier promise of sweeping pardons on his first day in office.

Vance emphasized the need for a fair judicial process, while still signaling support for reviewing cases of perceived prosecutorial overreach.

Originally published on Latin Times