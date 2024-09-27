JD Vance To Campaign With Self-Described Prophet Who Accused Kamala Harris Of Using 'Witchcraft'
He also believes Trump is "a flawed but anointed leader"
The Trump campaign has announced that JD Vance will be in Pennsylvania Saturday to attend a Town Hall event hosted by Lance Wallnau, a self-described prophet and far-right religious leader who accused Kamala Harris of using "witchcraft" during the debate.
Wallnau is an evangelical preacher and televangelist associated with the New Apostolic Reformation, a Christian sect that believes conservative Christians are destined to hold positions of power in society. According to NBC, Wallnau views Trump "as a flawed but anointed leader."
After Trump lost the 2020 election, Wallnau marched with supporters in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, the day of the Capitol riots, to "pray for divine intervention" because he believed God wanted Trump in office.
Following the presidential debate earlier this month, the spiritual leader tweeted that Harris used "witchcraft" to deceive, manipulate and dominate, adding that "something supernatural needs to disrupt this counterfeit momentum." He also went on an online talk show to double down on his claims and say Harris uses "the spirit of Jezebel" to manipulate her supporters.
The Harris campaign released a statement responding to Vance's upcoming appearance with the "conspiracy theorist," writing that "while Vance and Donald Trump are peddling lies, stoking division, and clinging to the past because they have no solutions to lead us forward, Kamala Harris is leading us into a future of opportunity for all Americans."
Many social media users, including Matthew D. Taylor, an expert in religious extremism, took to X to warn their followers about Wallnau.
Wallnau also tweeted his response to NBC's article, saying "Drudge and NBC don't like me."
