The Trump campaign has announced that JD Vance will be in Pennsylvania Saturday to attend a Town Hall event hosted by Lance Wallnau, a self-described prophet and far-right religious leader who accused Kamala Harris of using "witchcraft" during the debate.

Wallnau is an evangelical preacher and televangelist associated with the New Apostolic Reformation, a Christian sect that believes conservative Christians are destined to hold positions of power in society. According to NBC, Wallnau views Trump "as a flawed but anointed leader."

After Trump lost the 2020 election, Wallnau marched with supporters in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, the day of the Capitol riots, to "pray for divine intervention" because he believed God wanted Trump in office.

Following the presidential debate earlier this month, the spiritual leader tweeted that Harris used "witchcraft" to deceive, manipulate and dominate, adding that "something supernatural needs to disrupt this counterfeit momentum." He also went on an online talk show to double down on his claims and say Harris uses "the spirit of Jezebel" to manipulate her supporters.

When I say "witchcraft" I am talking about what happened tonight. Occult empowered deception, manipulation and domination. That's what ABC pulled off as moderators, and Kamala's script handlers set up the kill box. One sided questions and fact checking sealed the box. Witchcraft.... https://t.co/LMgz1Udkc8 — Lance Wallnau (@lancewallnau) September 11, 2024

The Harris campaign released a statement responding to Vance's upcoming appearance with the "conspiracy theorist," writing that "while Vance and Donald Trump are peddling lies, stoking division, and clinging to the past because they have no solutions to lead us forward, Kamala Harris is leading us into a future of opportunity for all Americans."

Many social media users, including Matthew D. Taylor, an expert in religious extremism, took to X to warn their followers about Wallnau.

Very important news: J.D. Vance is planning a town hall on Saturday, hosted by the Lance Wallnau Show at the Courage Tour.



This is Vance's endorsement of one of the worst, most conspiratorial, Christian supremacist spectacles in the country. 1/https://t.co/2js5ryWdLC — Matthew D. Taylor (@TaylorMatthewD) September 27, 2024

Lance Wallnau is a nut. But a very dangerous and radical nut. Wallnau says only those who believe in his very narrow hate filled version of religion should be "allowed" to serve in elective office. Only right wing religous zealot nuts allowed and JD Vance fits the bill... — Marty Taylor (@RealMartyT7) September 27, 2024

@Morning_Joe hopefully the news cycle will pick up on the fact that JD Vance shared the stage with Lance Wallnau this weekend the average person probably has no clue what Wallnau is about. Is extremely frightening and Vance is all in. — frankiecarl (@frankiecarl) September 27, 2024

Wasn't it Wallnau who first wrote an article claiming Trump was God's chosen leader? That creepy message was being preached in pulpits all over the US within weeks. — Jeannie Bowers (@JeannieBowers20) September 27, 2024

Lance Wallnau is evil. The entire NAR/Dominionist movement is evil.



So OF COURSE @JDVance is meeting with Wallnau. — CrowMeris: Tollpatschige Küchenhexe (@KrahenHexe) September 27, 2024

Wallnau also tweeted his response to NBC's article, saying "Drudge and NBC don't like me."