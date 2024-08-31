In a newly resurfaced podcast Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance fires off another damning blast sure to rile female voters, declaring that childless professional women are miserable.

They choose "misery" when they prioritize careers over having children, the Ohio Republican decreed in a September 2021 episode of the "Moment of Truth" podcast, revisited by the Guardian.

"You have women who think that truly the liberationist path is to work 90 hours a week in a cubicle ... instead of starting a family and having children," he said.

"That is actually a path to misery" rather than to "happiness and fulfillment," Vance declared. These women then "project that misery and unhappiness on the rest of society," he complained.

"Just having found that this medicine is making them sick" they want to impose on society "more and more of the same medicine," he expounded.

Vance also claimed the "craziest" journalists are childless and are having "psychotic breaks." They're "miserable and unhappy" because their biological clocks have run out in their late 30s and early 40s, he noted, which applies to women, not men.

The vice presidential candidate in addition blasted feminism and women's fight for equal rights.

Vance slammed his "fundamentally atheist or agnostic" classmates at Yale Law School, who he insisted have no "real value system."

They pursue "racial or gender equity" as an empty substitute "value system [to] gives their life meaning. Of course they all find that that value system leads to misery and leads to unhappiness," he repeated.

In a sidewise swipe at Somali refugee and Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, he said she should show some gratitude to America because she "would be living in a craphole" if she hadn't moved to America.

Omar scorched Vance's comments in a reply to the Guardian as "dangerous and un-American."

Vance also claimed that men and boys' masculinity was being "actively suppressed" by "elite society."

Vance said he wants his sons to "actually be men," adding: "Look, men are the people that stormed the beaches at Normandy. That is a good thing."

The podcast was presented by the conservative organization American Moment. Vance was a member of the group's board of advisers at the time and is still an emeritus member, Media Matters reported last month.

American Movement is a partner of the highly controversial extreme-right Project 2025 which aims to immediately enact stringent changes in the nation if Trump takes the White House, such as eliminating the federal Department of Education and quickly "dispatching" prisoners on death row.

Trump has repeatedly insisted he "knows nothing about" Project 2025.

The Guardian reported earlier in the week that Vance recently appointed as his press secretary Parker Magid, who once worked for "far-right consultancy with extremist links," which is questioning the very "role" women should have in society and the value of democracy.

Vance has infuriated many female voters for demeaning women (not men) without kids as "childless cat ladies." He has also suggested Americans without children should have reduced voting rights, and once denigrated the president of a teachers union for not having "her own children."

The entire podcast can be viewed below. He talks of women's miserable professional lives, so unlike his own, beginning at 38:15.