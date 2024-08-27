Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance claimed that Vice President Kamala Harris and her advisors are planning to copy all of Donald Trump's policies in an effort to win the election.

Vance made the comments at a campaign rally in Big Rapids on Tuesday afternoon.

He claimed that she decided that the American people didn't like her own ideas.

Vance mockingly said she would go so far as to steal his fashion sense at their upcoming debate.

"She will put on a navy suit, a long red time and adopt the slogan "Make America Great Again," Vance said to the cheering crowd.

Harris has copied one of Trump's policy proposals. She has parroted his call for eliminating taxes on tips, although there are potential issues with implementing that sort of tax policy.

Vance went on to level attacks against the man he is running against. He called Minnesota Governor Tim Walz a "liar."