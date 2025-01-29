JD Vance's political team is throwing its support behind Vivek Ramaswamy as the former presidential candidate prepares to announce his run for Ohio governor.

The members of Vance's team that will be working with Ramaswamy, according to reporting by The Hill, include Andy Surabian, who helped Vance get elected into the Senate in 2022 and into President Trump's administration in 2024, Jai Chabria, who also worked under former Ohio Governor John Kasich, Arthur Schwartz, a strategist and Tony Fabrizio, a pollster.

Ramaswamy announced his departure from the Trump's new nongovernmental entity, the "Department of Government Efficiency" (DOGE), which he was chosen to lead alongside tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, in an X post the first day of Trump's term, writing that it was an "honor to help support the creation" of the department.

It was my honor to help support the creation of DOGE. I’m confident that Elon & team will succeed in streamlining government. I’ll have more to say very soon about my future plans in Ohio. Most importantly, we’re all-in to help President Trump make America great again! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/f1YFZm8X13 — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) January 20, 2025

According to DOGE spokesperson Anna Kelly, Ramaswamy "intends to run for elected office soon, which requires him to remain outside of DOGE," she told The Associated Press last week.

Ramaswamy is expected to officially announce his gubernatorial run in mid-February and is looking to replace Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who will reach his two-term limit in 2026, the Hill reported.

Originally published by Latin Times