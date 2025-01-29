JD Vance's Political Team Gets Behind Vivek Ramaswamy as He Prepares to Announce Gubernatorial Run: Report
Ramaswamy recently announced his departure from the Trump's "Department of Government Efficiency" (DOGE)
JD Vance's political team is throwing its support behind Vivek Ramaswamy as the former presidential candidate prepares to announce his run for Ohio governor.
The members of Vance's team that will be working with Ramaswamy, according to reporting by The Hill, include Andy Surabian, who helped Vance get elected into the Senate in 2022 and into President Trump's administration in 2024, Jai Chabria, who also worked under former Ohio Governor John Kasich, Arthur Schwartz, a strategist and Tony Fabrizio, a pollster.
Ramaswamy announced his departure from the Trump's new nongovernmental entity, the "Department of Government Efficiency" (DOGE), which he was chosen to lead alongside tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, in an X post the first day of Trump's term, writing that it was an "honor to help support the creation" of the department.
According to DOGE spokesperson Anna Kelly, Ramaswamy "intends to run for elected office soon, which requires him to remain outside of DOGE," she told The Associated Press last week.
Ramaswamy is expected to officially announce his gubernatorial run in mid-February and is looking to replace Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, who will reach his two-term limit in 2026, the Hill reported.
