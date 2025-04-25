Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell objected to President Donald Trump's plan to implement tariffs by comparing the new administration's economic goals to previous plans that didn't work.

McConnell's views were posted to X (formerly Twitter) by Fox News' Chad Pergram on Thursday.

"McConnell on tariffs: For those who pay close attention to it remarkably similar to what happened in the '30s, it's called the Smoot-Hawley tax bill, signed by Herbert Hoover before FDR came into office with his widely thought to help move the depression worldwide," Pergram wrote, sharing McConnell's views.

"And the slogan in the '30s was America First. So we've seen this in history unfold in a way that did not work for us or for other countries. And there's some of us who think, 'Mr. President, why don't we try something different,'" he continued.

The Smooth-Hawley Act is a protectionist measure that was signed into law by former President Herbert Hoover. However, he was voted out of office soon after, with his successor, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, winning by a landslide.

Social media users took to the replies of Pergram's post to criticize the Kentucky senator, who has announced his intention to retire in 2026.

"Well, McConnell has had over 40 years in one of the most powerful positions over taxing and budget in this country, and so he had a lot of time to 'try something different'. Yet he always stayed with his tried and true plan that lined the pockets of the lobbyists and not the citizenry," wrote one user.

"All @SenMcConnell knows how to do is the same garbage that's been destroying the country since he got there. He has ZERO credibility and even LESS influence. He will die a sad, pathetic, lonely man. Which us better than he deserves," wrote another.

"Wasn't he in the senate when they passed Smoot Hawley?" said one user.

McConnell has been feuding with the Trump administration and members of the Republican leadership that have continued to support Trump for months now. His party was particularly unhappy with him when he opted to vote against the confirmation of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The senator previously bashed tariffs in an op-ed published to the Courier Journal, a newspaper in his home state, in February, expressing concerns of how they would affect the local economy.

