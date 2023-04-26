KEY POINTS Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda Kotb and Amy Poehler discussed rereading old diary notes on "Today with Hoda & Jenna"

Bush Hager agreed to share her most embarrassing entry if their guest, Poehler, shared hers

Poehler revealed that hers was about relationships and the amount of love she gave to the wrong person

Jenna Bush Hager recalled her fears about losing her virginity during her teenage years on Wednesday's episode of "Today with Hoda & Jenna."

Bush Hager reflected on an entry in her old diary in which she had encouraged herself to "hold" onto her virginity.

"I also had a looking at myself in the mirror and hoping I'd be able to save my virginity post," she told co-anchor Hoda Kotb and guest Amy Poehler, who burst out laughing over the former first daughter's revelation.

"I was just worried in ninth grade that I wouldn't have the wherewithal to hold it, you know?" Bush Hager, 41, continued while shrugging and laughing.

The "Parks and Recreation" alum joked that Bush Hager's journals "were like, 'You can do it. You can hold it. Hang in there, you're so close!'"

Bush Hager poked fun at her younger self, saying teen Jenna was thinking, "What if you're not able to do it?"

The TV host didn't elaborate on the "truth" of losing her virginity but admitted that the entry was an "embarrassing post to look back at."

The trio was discussing rereading old diary notes they wrote years ago when Bush Hager agreed to share her most embarrassing entry if Poehler shared hers.

"I think a lot of mine is about relationships, and I think a lot of mine is just, you know, the amount of love I gave to a person that was maybe not the right person to give [it to]," Poehler shared before Bush Hager confessed hers.

Bush Hager has opened up about her personal life and experiences on the program many times over the years. She previously spoke about her experience with body shaming, sharing that her ex-boyfriend dumped her after seeing her in a bathing suit.

"It's so interesting because people really do hit you right where it hurts," the mom of three said during a three-minute confessional. "I had a boyfriend in seventh grade who broke up with me after we went swimming together, after he saw me in a bathing suit."

Bush Hager explained that she chose to share the story to highlight the long-term effects of body shaming on a person's confidence and personality. She even admitted that it affected her parenting.

"I feel like even sometimes now when I feel great — I have three kids, three C-sections, I feel really in my body and I think of it as a beautiful thing — I'll walk in a pool and have a moment," she continued. "All we want is loving children. We don't need the star kid, the this, the that. We want kids that are kind."

The TV personality and her husband Henry Hager share three kids together: daughters Mila, 10, and Poppy, 7, and son Hal, 3.