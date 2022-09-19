Jennifer Coolidge revealed she had a health scare incident while working on the comedy-drama series "The White Lotus."

The 61-year-old actress said she used a tanning spray during the filming. She then got on a flight and soon realized she was feeling really weird.

"For The White Lotus, I didn't want to look like a big, white marshmallow on the beach in Hawaii, so I got a spray tan," she said, Entertainment Weekly reported. "I got on the plane, and I started to feel really weird. By the time I got off the flight, I had to go to the emergency room."

Coolidge, who played Tanya McQuoid in the series, further shared that the production department had to use "regular makeup" after this incident.

Before the incident, Coolidge never cared about what ingredients were there in the beauty products but over the last five to six years, she became conscious as she was allergic. She would take a shower once the filming was done for the day as she "have such a quick reaction to stuff."

"My eyes would always be tearing up, but it never occurred to me that it was my makeup," she added.

The actress earned her first Emmy award for her portrayal in "The White Lotus." However, this was not the only reason why she made headlines last week.

At the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, Coolidge danced when her acceptance speech was cut off by the orchestra. Many social media users praised the actress for her sense of humor.

Jennifer Coolidge deciding to dance when the #Emmys attempted to play her off is a truly perfect moment pic.twitter.com/bBkOykRMZA — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 13, 2022

Coolidge will be next seen in the movies "Shotgun Wedding," "We Have a Ghost" and "Legally Blonde 3." She will also feature in a miniseries, "The Watcher," as Karen Calhoun. The series is currently under post-production.

The actress will also lend her voice to Aunty Peggy's character in the animated movie "Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk," which is under pre-production.