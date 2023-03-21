KEY POINTS Jennifer Lopez wore nothing but Revolve footwear in a promo for her new shoe line

Lopez let her waist-length pigtails flow down to cover up her body

Fans approved of Lopez's look for the campaign, with one saying it was brilliantly styled

Jennifer Lopez bares it all for her new business.

Lopez is expanding her empire of beauty products by joining the shoe business. She showed off her new shoe collection in style by posing nude in some photos uploaded on Instagram Tuesday.

The 53-year-old celebrity stripped for her JLO Jennifer Lopez shoe line with Revolve promo, People reported. Her waist-length pigtails flowed down, covering the rest of her body in the images.

In the campaign images, she only wore a bright white lace-up open-toe sandal heel on one foot while holding the other shoe across her shoulder. The JLO logo was front and center while she looked straight into the camera.

Lopez's fans approved of her look in the promo. Many even left fire emojis, suggesting they found her hot in the shots.

"Whoever styled this is brilliant! JLo is ON FIRE!!!" one commented with multiple fire emojis. Another added, "gorgeousss [smiling face with heart-eyes emoji] and the heels are beautiful too."

"I'm shocked! Wonderful," a third person wrote. A fourth commenter said, "Oh Jlo Devoured."

Another follower said Lopez was "on another level." A different user said she "aged the best outta anybody on this planet."

Lopez spoke with People about her new business while also gearing up for the release of her upcoming album, "This Is Me... Now."

"The collection is very me! It's been fun to try out the shoes, and I love the platform, the sparkle and sexiness!" she told People earlier this week about creating the sculptural designs. "Revolve and the entire team have been such a great partner. I loved getting to see everything come to life — so much detail goes into every shoe."

Lopez also noted that attention to detail is very important to her because "a great shoe can be very powerful and represent the style, emotion you want to portray."

Aside from the skin-baring photos, the "Let's Get Loud" singer also modeled her new shoe collection in various stunning outfits. JLO Jennifer Lopez is the official Instagram account for Lopez's footwear collection for Revolve.

She also shared a short clip of her shoe collection featuring the Metro Mule, Beverly Platform Hell, Star Sandal, and Jones Sandal. Fans loved the designs, and some couldn't decide on which item to pick as their favorite.

"Hard to choose which ones are my favorite," one wrote with fire and heart emojis. Another added, "so gorgeous love them."

"They are so beautiful I'm in love," a third user noted.