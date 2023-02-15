KEY POINTS Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their first Valentine's Day as a married couple

They marked the occasion by getting coordinating tattoos

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez marked their first Valentine's Day as a married couple by getting coordinating tattoos.

On Tuesday, the 53-year-old "Marry Me" star showed off their new ink on Instagram as part of her Valentine's Day post dedicated to the 50-year-old "Argo" director.

"Commitment. Happy Valentine's Day, my love," Lopez captioned the photos, before referencing her upcoming album with the hashtags "#CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #ThisIsMeNow."

One selfie showed that Lopez got an infinity sign stamped with "Jennifer" and "Ben" on her ribcage. The infinity sign also has an arrow running through it.

Affleck's tattoo, located right below his armpit, has two arrows crisscrossed with the letters "J" and "B."

Along with their new mark of "commitment," Lopez added a carousel of throwback photos of herself and the "Justice League" star.

These included a snap of them cuddled up during the Academy Awards back in 2003 — the year after they first got engaged and before they ended their relationship due to being on "different paths" in 2004.

Fans flocked to the comments section of Lopez's post to congratulate the couple, praising them for having the "most beautiful form of love in the world." But some also expressed their dismay over Lopez and Affleck getting permanent ink.

"Not to be mean but after 8 divorces, permanent ink to the body may not have been the wisest decision. Perhaps henna would have been a better option?" one user wrote, while another commented, "Oh girl no."

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in April 2021 and got engaged for the second time a year later. At the time, she shared a clip of her engagement ring, which has a huge green gemstone, set on a silver band.

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in July last year, only three months after they got engaged in April 2022.

The couple later held a formal and intimate wedding ceremony at Affleck's Georgia estate in Riceboro, saying their vows in front of their loved ones and closest friends.

They have since blended their families, both having children from previous marriages. Lopez shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares three children, 17-year-old Violet, 13-year-old Seraphina and 10-year-old Samuel, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.