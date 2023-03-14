President Joe Biden revealed his predecessor Jimmy Carter asked him to deliver his eulogy when the fellow Democrat passes away.

Biden, 80, was speaking at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser Monday when he spoke about the former President, who is currently receiving hospice care after a series of health issues, according to The Hill.

"I spent time with Jimmy Carter, and it's finally caught up with him, but they found a way to keep him going for a lot longer than they anticipated because they found a breakthrough," Biden said addressing about 40 guests at the fundraiser held in Rancho Santa Fe, California.

"He asked me to do his eulogy," he said.

"Excuse me, I shouldn't say that," Biden added in what appeared to be an afterthought.

Carter served a single term at the White House between 1977 and 1981 as the 39th president of the United States. He remained active in the public eye even after leaving the White House and continued working for humanitarian causes.

After suffering a long battle with cancer, Cartner announced in 2015 that four spots of cancer had spread to his brain. Following treatment, he was pronounced completely free of cancer in December 2015.

Over the years, Carter faced other health issues and also had surgery in 2019 to remove pressure on his brain, CNN reported. He had a number of short hospital stays before entering hospice care at his home in Plains, Georgia, last month.

" ... Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention," read a statement released by The Carter Center, founded by the former president and his wife, Rosalynn Carter.

"He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers," the statement added.

Carter and Biden have shared a decades-long friendship, and the latter was the first elected official outside of Georgia to endorse Carter for president in 1976.

When Carter gave his own presidential endorsement of Biden in 2020, he described him as a loyal and dedicated friend and called him his "first and most effective supporter in the Senate."

Carter, who turned 98 last October, is currently the oldest living ex-president and has lived the longest after the end of a presidential term, according to USA TODAY.