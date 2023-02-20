'American Treasure': Tributes Roll In As Former President Jimmy Carter Enters Hospice Care
Tributes and praises for Jimmy Carter poured in after it was announced that the former president would enter hospice care at his home in Plains, Georgia.
The 98-year-old statesman, who served a single-term at the White House between 1977 and 1981, had several short stays at the hospital before the announcement was made.
The Carter Center, founded by the former president and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, released a statement on his health, according to NPR.
"After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention," read the statement. "He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers."
The former president's grandson, Jason Carter, wrote on Twitter and said, "I saw both of my grandparents yesterday. They are at peace and—as always—their home is full of love. Thank you all for your kind words."
President Joe Biden wrote a message for the Carters and said he and his wife "send you our love."
Celebrities and politicians also posted tributes to the "American treasure and icon" on social media.
Carter had defeated Republican Gerald Ford in the 1976 election and etched his name in history as the 39th president of the United States. He is currently the oldest living ex-president and is also one to live the longest after the end of a presidential term, according to USA TODAY.
Although he did not win a second term at the White House, Carter remained active in the public eye and worked for humanitarian causes.
After being diagnosed with cancer, Carter announced in 2015 that it spread to his brain. He made comments about being "at ease with death" after doctors told him about the cancer's spread during a church service in Plains, Georgia.
"I assumed, naturally, that I was going to die very quickly," Carter said during a church service in Plains, Georgia. "I obviously prayed about it. I didn't ask God to let me live, but I asked God to give me a proper attitude toward death. And I found that I was absolutely and completely at ease with death."
"It didn't really matter to me whether I died or lived. Except I was going to miss my family, and miss the work at the Carter Center and miss teaching your Sunday school service sometimes and so forth. All those delightful things," he added.
