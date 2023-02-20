Tributes and praises for Jimmy Carter poured in after it was announced that the former president would enter hospice care at his home in Plains, Georgia.

The 98-year-old statesman, who served a single-term at the White House between 1977 and 1981, had several short stays at the hospital before the announcement was made.

The Carter Center, founded by the former president and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, released a statement on his health, according to NPR.

"After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention," read the statement. "He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers."

The former president's grandson, Jason Carter, wrote on Twitter and said, "I saw both of my grandparents yesterday. They are at peace and—as always—their home is full of love. Thank you all for your kind words."

President Joe Biden wrote a message for the Carters and said he and his wife "send you our love."

To our friends Jimmy and Rosalynn and to their family – Jill and I are with you in prayer and send you our love.



We admire you for the strength and humility you have shown in difficult times. May you continue your journey with grace and dignity, and God grant you peace. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 19, 2023

Celebrities and politicians also posted tributes to the "American treasure and icon" on social media.

President Carter is one of our most caring presidents however even more than that, President Jimmy Carter is an American treasure and icon. From the time he began his service in the United States military and through his presidency, he showed a consciousness of caring. pic.twitter.com/QvzW8hl0k0 — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) February 19, 2023

Jimmy Carter is one of the kindest most thoughtful people I’ve ever had the honor of meeting. He’s the best of us. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) February 18, 2023

In 2019, President Jimmy Carter, the oldest living former president in US history, at age 95, built Habitat for Humanity homes in Nashville.



President Carter represents the best of humanity. pic.twitter.com/oFZpcZC5Be — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) February 18, 2023

Carter had defeated Republican Gerald Ford in the 1976 election and etched his name in history as the 39th president of the United States. He is currently the oldest living ex-president and is also one to live the longest after the end of a presidential term, according to USA TODAY.

Thank you President Carter and family. We and all our friends are sending you blessings and our love from Monterey California — Chris Paine (@chrispaine) February 19, 2023

I was too young to vote for Carter, but I & one of my high school classmates became the heads of Youth for Carter. I went door-to-door handing out pamphlets, made calls.Thrilled when he won. Knew all his cabinet, watched all his press conferences. Devastated when he lost. https://t.co/BHg70VoD1Y — Annette Gordon-Reed (@agordonreed) February 19, 2023

Although he did not win a second term at the White House, Carter remained active in the public eye and worked for humanitarian causes.

Jimmy Carter shows that it’s the whole of your life that matters, not just what you do in your time of power and fame. He devoted his post-presidency to helping others, defending the rights of oppressed groups despite blowback, and loving his wife. A good man, a good American. — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) February 18, 2023

Prayers for Jimmy Carter… the gold standard for decency, kindness and public service.



His post presidency is unparalleled. https://t.co/Hflz6GrejO — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) February 19, 2023

After being diagnosed with cancer, Carter announced in 2015 that it spread to his brain. He made comments about being "at ease with death" after doctors told him about the cancer's spread during a church service in Plains, Georgia.

"I assumed, naturally, that I was going to die very quickly," Carter said during a church service in Plains, Georgia. "I obviously prayed about it. I didn't ask God to let me live, but I asked God to give me a proper attitude toward death. And I found that I was absolutely and completely at ease with death."

"It didn't really matter to me whether I died or lived. Except I was going to miss my family, and miss the work at the Carter Center and miss teaching your Sunday school service sometimes and so forth. All those delightful things," he added.