Jimmy Kimmel Chokes Up As He Delivers Emotional Speech on Trump Election Victory: 'It Was a Terrible Night'
'Worst Taco Tuesday of my whole life," the late-night host joked
Late-night TV host and ardent Donald Trump detractor Jimmy Kimmel held back tears as he lamented what "a terrible night for women, for children, for the hundreds of thousands of hard-working immigrants who make this country go."
"For healthcare, for our climate, for scientists, for journalism, for justice, for free speech. It was a terrible night for poor people, for the middle class, for seniors who rely on Social Security, for our allies in Ukraine, for NATO, for the truth, and democracy, and decency. It was a terrible night for everyone who voted against him and guess what? It was a bad night for everyone who voted for him too, you just don't realize it yet," Kimmel said during his opening monologue Wednesday night.
His opening monologue began with a lighthearted joke before barreling into Trump's criminal record juxtaposed against Kamala Harris's career as a prosecutor.
"Let me tell you, that was the worst Taco Tuesday of my whole life," he said to a chorus of laughter. "We had the choice between a prosecutor and a criminal and we chose the criminal to be president of the United States. More than half of this country voted for the criminal who's planning to pardon himself for his crimes. I guess this election wasn't rigged."
After adding that it was also an especially "horrible night for Melania," Kimmel was sure to throw a dig at Trump's right-hand man, Elon Musk, who spent millions on the soon-to-be president's campaign.
"It was a good night...for lovable billionaires like Elon Musk and the bros up in Silicon Valley and all the wriggling brain worms who sold what was left of their souls to bow down to Donald Trump."
Trump has already promised a cabinet position for the world's richest man.
