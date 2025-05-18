Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has metastasized to his bones, his office confirmed in a statement released Sunday, May 18.

Biden's personal office revealed that he sought medical attention last week for escalating urinary symptoms, CNN reported. On May 17, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer with a Gleason score of 9—indicating Grade Group 5, the most severe category.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone," the statement said.

While the cancer is considered highly aggressive, it is also hormone-sensitive, which doctors say improves the odds of managing the disease with appropriate treatment.

The former president and his family are currently reviewing treatment options with medical specialists. No further public comments have been issued as of Sunday evening, though Biden's spokesperson stated there are no updates beyond the original release.

