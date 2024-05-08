President Joe Biden has announced a $14 million boost in new ad spending across battleground states in the U.S., while also targeting former President Donald Trump on healthcare issues.

Out of this substantial budget, seven figures will be allocated to target minority groups through digital and radio ads. The campaign is capitalizing on its early start in fundraising activities, providing an advantage over the campaign efforts of presumptive Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump. This move follows a previous ad onslaught of $30 million in states considered competitive.

The new ad outlines the efforts of former President Donald Trump to push for the repeal of Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act.

"Folks, he's coming for your healthcare, and we're not going to let that happen," Biden emphasizes in the new ad, highlighting healthcare as a basic right.

This new ad spending is part of a broader strategy by Biden's campaign, aiming to saturate battleground states with ads and deploy on-the-ground staffers. Biden's campaign also includes physical campaigning efforts. The situation presents Biden with an advantage in the campaign, as while he is actively campaigning, Trump spends weekdays defending himself in courtrooms.

Biden's re-election campaign is centered on protecting abortion rights and refocusing on healthcare. This allows Biden to highlight related healthcare accomplishments, such as capping the price of insulin at $35 a month.

During a call with reporters, spokesman Michael Tyler stressed the high stakes for Americans reliant on the Affordable Care Act, emphasizing that this message will be strongly emphasized.

"As we're talking about the stakes, I think they could not be higher for Americans who rely on the Affordable Care Act," said Tyler.

"That's a message we'll be driving hard across the board throughout the month of May and into the summer," he added, as reported by NBC News.

In January, Biden announced that around 20 million Americans signed up for health insurance through Obamacare.

It is worth noting that Trump has consistently criticized the Affordable Care Act, describing it as "sucks," as reported by Huff Post. Throughout his term, he frequently referred to the ACA in derogatory terms.