Senator Joe Manchin, a fixture in West Virginia politics for over 40 years and a figure in the U.S. Senate for nearly 15 years, is leaving public office while denouncing the Democratic Party, labeling it "toxic."

A lifelong Democrat, Manchin has served in various political roles, including governor of West Virginia and U.S. Senator, where he became known for his centrist positions and willingness to break with party lines.

Retiring Sen. Joe Manchin unloads on 'toxic' Dems for trying 'to mainstream the extreme' pic.twitter.com/N1zvRJPcgi — New York Post (@nypost) December 22, 2024

Over time, intraparty tensions and the increasing influence of progressive policies led him to switch his affiliation to independent earlier this year.

Citing frustration with both major political parties' focus on ideological extremes, Manchin has been critical of Democrats for veering too far left and Republicans for lacking common sense on key issues.

"The D-brand has been so maligned from the standpoint of, it's just, it's toxic," Manchin told CNN.

As he prepares to exit Congress, Manchin reiterated his concerns about the Democratic Party's focus on social issues over economic priorities and accused progressives of alienating the majority of Americans.

While he expressed discontent with both parties, he voiced support for a centrist "American Party" to address the nation's political divide.

Meanwhile, his seat will flip to Republican control, with West Virginia Governor Jim Justice taking over, giving the GOP a majority in the Senate.

Originally published by Latin Times