President Donald Trump is being criticized by social media users after telling an African leader to keep their remarks brief during a meeting with multiple leaders, encouraging them to stick to the schedule for the event.

Trump met with the leaders of Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania and Senegal at the White House kicking off a three-day summit aiming to discuss US access to critical minerals and other natural resources.

"My administration is committed to strengthening our friendships in Africa through economic development efforts that benefit both the United States and our partners," Trump said at a White House event during the beginning of the summit.

However, the President told the leaders he was meeting with to keep their remarks brief during the event on Wednesday.

"I appreciate it very much, I appreciate it. We're going to have to go a little bit quicker than this because we have a whole schedule. If I could just have your name and your country, that would be great, thank you," said the President.

His remarks drew ire from social media users, who quickly took to online platforms to criticize the President for his instructions which were seen as impolite.

"How rude," said one user.

"They forgot to make a sign-in sheet for the meeting. LoL," joked another.

"Look at him rolling his eyes because he's lost interest... because it's not about HIM," said a third.

"What an embarrassment," added a fourth.

The President also complimented the Liberian leader, President Joseph Boakai, on his English despite the fact that English is the official language of the nation.

"Where did you learn to speak so beautifully? Where were you educated? Where in Liberia?," Trump asked. "Well, that's very interesting. It's beautiful English. I have people at this table can't speak nearly as well."

