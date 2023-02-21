Jonas Brothers thanked fans for supporting them during their three-night Las Vegas concert, which wrapped up on Sunday.

The three-piece musical team, comprised of Kevin, Joe and Nick, performed for a vast audience at Vegas' Dolby Live at Park MGM from Feb. 17 to 19.

The group's official Instagram page on Tuesday shared a set of photos from the Vegas shows with its six million followers and wrote, "Thank you so much to every single person who came out this weekend to Celebrate! So excited to start this next chapter with each and every one of you."

The trio also announced their new single, "WINGS," will drop this Friday.

Nick also took to his own Instagram page and expressed gratitude to fans.

"Thank you for 3 incredible nights in Vegas! Safe travels to everyone heading back home. Next up… WINGS this Friday," he wrote.

The 30-year-old included photos of him and his brothers greeting the audience and a couple of photos of him playing the guitar. Nick is married to Priyanka Chopra and the couple has a daughter, 13-month-old Malti Marie.

Fans took to the comments section and praised the brothers for their Las Vegas performance.

"Thanks for a great weekend, I'm not crying," one said. Another person commented, "THANK YOU FOR THE BEST 3 NIGHTS EVERRR."

In an interview with Billboard, Joe revealed the trio had a hard time choosing the first single from their upcoming project, "The Album."

"We didn't really know which song to start with," Joe said. "We have love for all of them and it's hard to call it a single. … I would call it an introduction song to the album. It really feels like a good entryway into what you're gonna hear for the rest of the body of work."

The musical trio also said Jon Bellion will feature in the album. But the "All Time Low" singer and songwriter did more than just lending his vocals to Jonas Brothers' new album, he also served as its executive producer.

"This is the first time we've said that, though, out loud," Nick told the outlet. "This is a big reveal here for Billboard: Jon is featured on one of our songs on 'The Album.'"

At their Saturday night show in Vegas, the band revealed they will perform at 60 to 70 venues from August. The summer tour will be to promote "The Album," which is scheduled to release on May 5 via Republic Records.