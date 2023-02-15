Jovani Fashion Partners with Miss USA

Every year, the winners of 51 state pageants compete for the title of Miss USA, a pageant entering its 72nd year. Besides their beauty and grace, contestants from several cultures have the opportunity to voice their personalities and impact the status of women through the pageant. At the same time, they help others through the charities supported by the organizers.

Every stage of the contest leads toward the crowning of Miss USA, presenting her with the opportunity to represent the country at the Miss Universe contest. These gorgeous and talented ladies present themselves in the three equal phases of the competition, known as fitness, evening gown, and interview. The perfect outfit allows them to shine. By choosing the color, design, and preferred dress features, they enhance their body shape and let their personality radiate with their appearance.

Jovani Fashion, a leading evening wear brand, has partnered with Miss USA and Miss USA Teen for several years. As contestants prepare for Miss USA 2023 in Reno, Nevada, they will once again have the chance to pick their formal gowns and cocktail dresses from Jovani Fashion, ensuring they make show-stopping appearances.

Jovani Fashion and Miss USA

The extensive collection of exquisite gowns for every occasion from Jovani Fashion includes prom dresses, wedding dresses, and elegant couture dresses that ensure a trendy appearance at any time and place.

Miss USA entrants can choose a Jovani Fashion evening gown or cocktail dress that matches their personal style, allowing them to achieve their dream look from their vast collection of gowns in an array of styles, fabrics, necklines, and color combinations.

"Like the Miss USA Organization, we believe that every woman's beauty shines from within," says Saul Maslavi, Jovani Fashion CEO. "Beauty comes in all forms and sizes. Our dress designs help enhance the beauty and femininity of contestants and women everywhere. It's an honor for us to collaborate with Miss USA as its official fashion partner." he continues. "We know that a woman wearing a dress she feels good in will exude confidence, and that's what we aim to achieve when we design every item in our fashion range at Jovani Fashion."

Jovani Fashion presents exceptional new designs and styles every year. Their attention to detail, including the high-quality fabrics, has caught the attention of celebrities, beauty pageants, and several top reality TV shows.

Jovani Gowns Favored by Miss USA Contestants

The Miss USA Organization strives to maintain a reimagined world of pageants that moves away from the stereotypical one, allowing young women to do much more than show off their natural beauty.

The experience helps women by empowering them to reach their fullest capabilities, gives them the confidence to go beyond the pageant, and inspires them to create a platform from which they can continue to present themselves as they move forward.

Contestants for this year's Miss USA pageant can once again pick and choose their formal and cocktail dresses from the Jovani Fashion range to express the whole package they bring to the contest, including their unique beauty.

An exceptional collection of outfits awaits the contestants, allowing them to show off their flawless beauty in short and maxi dresses tailored to hug their proportions. In addition, the luxurious high-fashion dresses and embellished finishes in the latest styles are made to complement every section of the show, always creating the perfect landscape to help enhance each girl's appearance and personality.

Whether a girl is petite or curvy, she will find the perfect look that will make her memorable to the distinguished judges and audience during the pageant events leading to the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA finale.

Bottom Line

The well-known fashion brand Jovani Fashion has an established presence in the evening and prom dresses industry. Based in the New York garment district, Jovani Fashion was founded in the 1980s by Jacob Maslavi and has continued to dress fashion-conscious women for decades. Over the years, the company continues to expand its famous collection, especially its formal and evening wear, culminating in becoming fashion partners with Miss USA. As an internationally recognized brand, Jovani Fashion creations are available worldwide in over 2000 stores, meaning that any woman can feel like a pageant queen for every special event in her life.