Elon Musk is stirring controversy as he alleges the U.S. Treasury Department approved payments to fraudulent and terrorist organizations.

"The @DOGE team discovered, among other things, that payment approval officers at Treasury were instructed always to approve payments, even to known fraudulent or terrorist groups. They literally never denied a payment in their entire career," Musk wrote in a post on X early Saturday morning.

Musk's post was a retweet of conservative activist Robby Starbuck, who questioned why Treasury leader David A. Lebryk would resist an audit by Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Musk's accusations come on the heels of Trump's Acting Secretary of the Treasury David A. Lebryk's retirement, who reportedly stepped down after clashing with Musk's allies over access to government payment systems.

Musk's team sought entry into the Treasury's infrastructure that handles trillions in payments, including Social Security and Medicare disbursements, per The Washington Post. The nature of the disagreement remains unclear.

Lebryk, who had worked at the Treasury for decades, was placed on leave before announcing his retirement on Friday. His exit has fueled speculation about financial mismanagement within the department.

Trump's executive order establishing DOGE also directed agencies to grant it immediate and unrestricted access to all unclassified records, software and IT systems, potentially including Treasury's payment infrastructure.

Musk's push for government transparency has drawn mixed reactions. Some see his involvement as a necessary step toward accountability. Others worry about politicized interference in federal systems with his growing influence in Washington.

The Treasury has yet to respond to Musk's allegations. Whether Musk's allegations prompt an investigation or hold any merit remains to be seen.