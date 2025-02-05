Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Tucker Carlson a "blogger" and told him to "stop licking" Russian President Vladimir Putin's "ass" after he called Zelensky a "dictator."

In an interview with English broadcaster Piers Morgan, Zelensky belittled the conservative political commentator's achievements, calling him a "blogger" or "whatever he wants to be called."

'Regrettably this blogger... he works for Putin because he wants to lower me to the level of Putin.'



"What is very interesting as denominations, as elections is put into the narratives, and regrettably this blogger or journalist, whatever he wants to call [himself], he unfortunately fully repeats words of Putin," Zelensky said, which was translated from Ukrainian.

Zelensky's call out to Carlson came in response to the political commentator calling Zelensky a "dictator" while debating with Morgan on the "Tucker Carlson Show."

"Maybe he's a better guy than Putin or whatever... but if we're just going to define 'dictator' the first feature of a dictator is he's not elected. Zelensky's not elected. He's also banned a religious denomination. He's murdered his political opponents. He has banned a language group. Those all seem like features of a dictatorship to me," Carlson told Morgan.

Morgan defended his support of Zelensky by saying he supported Ukraine's defense against an "illegal invasion" by Russia, which Carlson then compared to "Stalin versus Hitler."

The Ukrainian president declared that Carlson comparing him to Putin was just Carlson pushing the narrative that Russia wants the world to hear.

"[Carlson] wants to lower me to the level of Putin. This is what he wants. He wants us to be equals. And what's afterwards? Then people would need to find the balance, to strike the compromise," Zelensky told Morgan. "Putin murdered tens of thousands of civilians, and the majority of those were Russian speakers."

Zelensky went on to say that Carlson needs to "more deeply understand what's happening in Ukraine." He added that Carlson should "stop working for Putin, to stop licking his ass honestly."

