Recognizing talent and individual traits for high performance is difficult. Credentials create opportunity but perpetuating success is a different story. For Julie Choi, a leading headhunter with decades of experience running an elite executive search firm, character matters most when it comes to high performance. Her pivot from the musical stage to advising Wall Street's top CEOs gives her unique insight into the intrinsic drivers of top talent.

"On paper, executive search is about finding talent to fill a position, but to find long-term success, headhunting experts must remain human-centered in everything they do," says Julie. "Relationships are at the core of building success with future recruits, candidates, and employees."

Julie Choi's CBK Partners is an award-winning executive search firm recognized for excellence in management and innovation. Julie provides crucial support to executive teams and directors with deep expertise on talent, the most valuable asset impacting growth and financial performance. Partnering with legendary CEOs, she has helped build the most prestigious investment banks by every metric: market share, growth, reputation, and talent brand.

Determined to facilitate understanding people beyond their credentials, Julie is the creator of Pointr.co a B2B SaaS platform that makes connections effortless for the workplace by delivering relationship-critical information at a moment of need. Pointr.co won Gold for Best Mobile and Web App by the American Business Awards. The platform can include insights relating to personal interests, aspirations, and goals outside of a person's resume which Julie recounts as seminal to her philosophy and approach to talent potential.

"My parents could barely afford to send me to Juilliard. I had to find a way to make extra money, yet not interfere with my studies. I found a job posting on Juilliard's job board that fell under miscellaneous. I got lucky and discovered an executive search firm that was interested in employing a performing arts student with no business experience, but valued the combination of discipline, creativity, non-linear thinking, and ability to perform under pressure." Julie used this experience to develop the mastery of decoding what drives high-performing talent to stay and commit.

Julie extends her impact outside of executive search and financial services as Vice Chair of The Juilliard School. Her unconventional journey from piano performance to the Wall Street stage influences how she advises clients to win over top performers who would otherwise have no interest in leaving their firms. In a world of deal-making, transcending the transaction and focusing on the humanistic aspect of the relationship is the key to success.

