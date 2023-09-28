KEY POINTS The Kid LAROI posted Jungkook's cover of his song on his Instagram Story

The Kid LAROI previously said in a video exclusive that he is a fan of BTS

BTS' Jungkook has collaborated with Latto and Jack Harlow in his solo era so far

After collaborating with American rappers Latto and Jack Harlow, BTS' Jungkook might be collaborating with Australian singer-songwriter and rapper The Kid LAROI next.

On Thursday, the 20-year-old Australian artist took to Instagram to post Jungkook's cover of his collaboration song "STAY" with Justin Bieber and captioned it with the finger heart, crying smiling face and soon emojis.

Because of his post, BTS fans – more popularly known as ARMYs – speculated that The Kid LAROI could be hinting at an upcoming collaboration with the youngest member of BTS.

The Kid Laroi on Instagram



👤: "🫰🥹 🔜" pic.twitter.com/D8D8nnN9Es — BTS LINK ⁷ fanacc (@btslinkita) September 27, 2023

The Kid LAROI previously shared that he was a fan of BTS. In a 2021 video exclusive with Hits Radio, the singer answered questions related to him on the internet. The video was titled, "The Kid LAROI On Justin Bieber's Biggest Fear & BTS Collab! | The Kid LAROI Answers The Internet."

After reading the question asking, "What if The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber make a 'STAY' remix and put Jungkook in it?" he responded, "I'm a big fan of BTS."

The Kid Laroi had already talked about this cover of jungkook pic.twitter.com/dEW19qHewW — BTS LINK ⁷ fanacc (@btslinkita) September 27, 2023

According to him, collaborating with BTS is "pretty sick." He said he would love to collaborate with the group if BTS was down with it.

He went on to share that he saw Jungkook's video where he was singing "STAY" and found it very cool.

a collab????? — hope⁷ (@winnttaebear) September 27, 2023

After seeing The Kid LAROI's Instagram Story, ARMYs shared their thoughts about his possible collaboration with Jungkook.

"JK is grabbing everyone [in] the industry... [Justin Bieber too] please," tweeted one fan, while another stated, "Jungkook must be flooded with feature requests for real."

"What does he mean by 'soon'?" commented another user. A third fan said, "If this is something, it's another win for the Aussies!"

"Okay, that's definitely a collab spoiler," a fourth fan claimed. "Wait a damn minute. Is this a hint?" asked another fan.

"I just know everyone wants to [collaborate] with my man," another fan claimed, while a seventh fan quipped, "JK [is] collecting these collabs like infinity stones. [Oh my god]."

Jungkook kicked off his official solo era with "Seven," a collaboration with American rapper Latto. On Friday, at 1 p.m. KST, the 26-year-old South Korean artist will release his second solo single, "3D" featuring another American rapper Jack Harlow.

Before the BTS members embarked on their solo eras and individual activities, American singer-songwriter and record producer Charlie Puth featured Jungkook in his song "Left and Right."

While waiting for the release of "3D," watch its official teaser here: