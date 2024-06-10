Closing arguments have concluded in the trial of Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, who faces three felony charges for allegedly purchasing a firearm in 2018 while addicted to drugs. The jury has now begun deliberations in Delaware.

Prosecutor Derek Hines argued that Hunter Biden, being a "Yale-educated lawyer," knew he was addicted to drugs when he purchased the gun, ABC News reported. Hines presented evidence, including testimonies and text messages, showing Biden's drug use during the period in question. He referenced Biden's memoir, "Beautiful Things," and testimonies from family members Naomi and Hallie Biden to support the claim that Hunter was using drugs at the time.

According to Washington Post, defense attorney Abbe Lowell countered that the prosecution's case was speculative and lacked concrete evidence. He argued that Biden's issue was with alcohol, not drugs, and criticized the prosecution's tactics as cruel and misleading. Lowell highlighted gaps in the testimonies and questioned the reliability of some witnesses, noting an immunity deal given to Hallie Biden.

The trial has seen significant support for Hunter Biden from his family, including First Lady Jill Biden and his wife Melissa Cohen Biden. Judge Maryellen Noreika instructed the jury on the legal standards and emphasized that Hunter Biden's decision not to testify should not be considered as an indication of guilt.

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty last October. The jury will now decide whether the evidence presented proves beyond a reasonable doubt that he knowingly lied about his drug use to purchase the firearm.