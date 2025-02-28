Trump loyalist Laura Loomer doubled down on condemning Trump-appointed Attorney General Pam Bondi over the administration's decision to release the Jeffrey Epstein files to a small group of conservative influencers, which fell short of supporters' expectations.

On Thursday, more than a dozen influencers met President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance and Bondi in the Oval Office and were briefed and given a "binder copy of the Epstein files," according to reporting by Axios. The heavily redacted files were later posted the files, which were already available under the Biden administration, to the Justice Department's website.

"I'm told the organizers of the event at the White House yesterday have told all of the influencers involved to post selfie videos denying Pam Bondi's involvement and to claim they all had no idea they were getting binders," Loomer accused in a scathing X post on Friday. "Everything is so scripted."

"Pam is the one who handed them the binders and strutted into the meeting to make a big deal about the binders. How can they say she wasn't involved now? Are we resorting to lying now?" Loomer continued.

In a follow-up tweet responding to Liz Wheeler, one of the conservative influencers who received the binder on Thursday, teasing an interview with political commentator Glenn Beck, Bondi accused the 35-year-old podcast host of being a liar.

"You find joy in gate keeping information about pedophiles and running cover for Pam Bondi's incompetence. Be sure you put 'exclusive' next to that too. Your credibility has been destroyed, @Liz_Wheeler. This is abhorrent," Bondi wrote.

Loomer than responded to an X user who defended Wheeler who said she was misled "just like everyone else." She doubled down on the influencers' complicity.

"None of the influencers were misled. They just need an excuse now that people are disgusted they smiled with, laughed with, and took photos with pedophile binders full of information released years ago," Loomer stated, alluding to social media users slamming the group for smiling with their binders, which are filled with instances of sexual abuse.

"They just will say anything to cover their own a**es. Totally dishonest," she added.

Loomer is the latest MAGA supporter to turn on the Trump administration's poor handling of the highly anticipated Epstein files, which the president has promised to release throughout his re-election campaign.

Evita Duffy-Alfonso, a host at Bongino Report and daughter of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, stated the release would have been a lot smoother if Bondi had not been involved.

Elon Musk also stepped in to do some damage control on Friday by defending Bondi. "People don't understand that you don't get instant power here," he wrote in an X post.

Originally published by Latin Times