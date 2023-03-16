KEY POINTS Justin and Hailey Bieber reportedly don't plan to publicly address the drama involving his ex, Selena Gomez

The Biebers don't want the drama to affect them negatively, according to a report

Justin reportedly doesn't react because he knows that speaking about it will only "amplify the situation"

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber are supporting each other amid rumors that the model is at odds with his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

Over the past weeks, fans have been speculating that there was tension between Gomez and Hailey due to their social media posts and comments.

However, the Biebers are not letting the drama affect their marriage and have decided not to publicly address it, an anonymous source told Entertainment Tonight.

"Hailey and Justin are doing fine. They don't want to continually deal with this repetitive, ongoing former relationship drama," the source claimed. "They are just taking things day by day and don't want this to be something that impacts them negatively. Justin knows that speaking publicly about it will only amplify the situation and bring more attention to it, so they have been supporting each other privately."

The report came days after Justin took to Instagram to share sweet photos of him and Hailey napping in their bathing suits while on the back of a boat. "LUV U (sic) BABY," he captioned the snaps.

The Rhode Skin founder commented with an emoji of two hands making a heart and reposted the snaps to her Instagram Stories, Page Six reported.

But while the post appeared to be Justin's subtle way of showing support to his wife, some social media users suggested that it was Hailey who actually shared the photos using the singer's phone.

"It's definitely Hailey typing 'cause I checked his other posts, and he doesn't write in caps like this. Only one other post and it looks like Hailey posted that too," one person commented on Justin's post on Instagram.

Another claimed, "Hailey, stop posting on his IG."

"Hailey, give Justin back his damn phone," a third user wrote along with a laughing emoji.

Rumors of drama between the model and Gomez began last month after the Rare Beauty founder joked on her Instagram Stories that she over-laminated her eyebrows. Hailey and Kylie Jenner then posted about their own brows, causing some fans to speculate that they were making fun of Gomez.

While Gomez and Jenner quickly denied claims that there was bad blood between them, the rumors of a feud between the "Wizards of Waverly Place" alum and Hailey persisted.

Fans speculated that the model's since-deleted Tiktok video in which she, Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye mouthed the audio, "I'm not saying she deserved it, but God's timing is always right," was about the "Wolves" singer. Gomez had just responded to being body-shamed at the time the video was posted.

Hailey denied that the TikTok was about Gomez. However, the next month, Gomez seemed to suggest that she believed the video was indeed targeting her.

Last month, Gomez also defended her best friend Taylor Swift after a video resurfaced on TikTok of Hailey seemingly dissing the "Bad Blood" singer.

"So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game," Gomez commented on the clip.

Shortly after leaving the comment, Gomez announced that she was taking a social media break.

Gomez returned to TikTok last week with a new makeup tutorial video. In the caption, she seemingly hinted that she doesn't want fans to feed on the drama between her and the other celebrities by asking them to "be kinder."

"Thank you and love you all so much. I'm deeply grateful for each and every one of you humans. You make me unbelievably happy," she wrote. "Please, please be kinder and consider others' mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love."