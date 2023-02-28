KEY POINTS Hailey Bieber supported Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's romance over a decade ago

The model previously tweeted that her now-husband Justin and Gomez were the "definition of a teenage dream"

Hailey's old tweets resurfaced after Gomez announced her social media break

The Hailey Bieber vs. Selena Gomez discourse is apparently not yet over.

This week, Gomez's fans dug up the model's decade-old tweets supporting the actress' relationship with Hailey's now-husband Justin Bieber.

One Twitter user shared screenshots of Hailey's tweets from 2011, shortly after Justin and Gomez confirmed their romance for the first time.

"I'm for sure 100% team #Jelena," Hailey tweeted on May 27, 2011.

"I don't care what anyone says, but Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez together is the definition of a teenage dream! #word," the model wrote in a post on Sept. 23, 2011, the same night the "Baby" singer rented out the Staples Center in Los Angeles for a romantic date with the "Wolves" hitmaker.

selena a better person than me bc i would've ended hailey with this pic.twitter.com/ss4R0D2zZw — val🍓 (@xovalerie_) February 25, 2023

Hailey continued to support Justin and Gomez's romance in 2012 and even defended the "Rare" singer from a critic.

"She is beyond flawless and he's ya know he's Bieber. They are a perfect relationship," Hailey tweeted on Jan. 8, 2012, according to a screenshot obtained by Page Six, before lamenting that she was "forever alone."

Social media users also dug up a photo of Hailey posing on a red carpet while holding up a teen magazine with Justin and Gomez on the cover.

The feud rumors began after Hailey posted and then deleted a TikTok video of her mouthing the words to a viral audio clip that stated, "I'm not saying she deserved it, but God's timing is always right."

Some of Gomez's fans believed it was an attack on the "Same Old Love" singer, who was body-shamed in January after posing for paparazzi in a bathing suit while enjoying a vacation on a boat.

Gomez, who dated Justin on and off for eight years before he married Hailey, seemed to agree with the theory that the model may have been shading her, commenting on a video of a fan defending her, "It's OK! I don't let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! x."

On Thursday, Gomez continued to fuel feud rumors with Hailey when she defended her best friend Taylor Swift in response to a resurfaced video of the model gagging on TV at the mention of the "All Too Well" singer's name.

"So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game," Gomez commented on the post.

Shortly after leaving the comment, Gomez took to TikTok Live to announce that she was stepping away from social media.

"This is a little silly. I'm 30, I'm too old for this," the singer said. "But I love you guys so much, and I will see you guys sooner than later. I'm just gonna take a break from everything."

Following her announcement, Gomez deactivated her TikTok account. However, her Instagram account remains active.

Gomez's fans, called the Selenators, have continued to defend her and slam Hailey since the singer's update. One TikTok user suggested in a viral video that Hailey was copying Gomez and pointed out the similarities between the two women, such as their tattoos, outfits and projects.

Hailey has not addressed the resurfaced posts, but she previously declared that there was no drama between her and Gomez.

"I respect her; there's no drama, personally," Hailey said of Gomez on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in September last year. "So that's why I'm like, it's all respect, it's all love. That's also why I feel like, well, if everybody on our side knows what happened and we're good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then that's fine."

The following month, Hailey and Gomez appeared to confirm that there was no bad blood between them by posing for photos together at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' second annual gala in Los Angeles.