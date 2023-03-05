KEY POINTS Justin Bieber shared some snaps from his 29th birthday online

Several netizens wondered if Justin Bieber's party favors for his 29th birthday had something to do with the rumored feud between his wife, Hailey Bieber, and ex, Selena Gomez.

Justin raised eyebrows due to the souvenirs on his natal day. He turned 29 on March 1. One netizen shared on TikTok that Justin shared some snaps from his celebrity-studded birthday bash, including his party favors that appeared to be silver-colored lighters with the words "I'm so thankful that I didn't end up with what I thought I wanted."

The party favors raised eyebrows due to the timing. They came amid the rumored feud between Hailey and Gomez after the former seemingly made shady posts against the latter, prompting the Rare Beauty founder to step back from social media. Several claimed that Hailey might have been the one behind the souvenirs.

At Justin Bieber’s 29th birthday party, he gifted a souvenir to attendees bearing the words:



"Hailey must have made the party favors," one commented online. Another added, "The party favors are weirdddddd, especially the timing. Those don't even look like party favors wtf."

"This is so petty, I mean if that's the way you and your wife feel keep that petty s--t to yourself lol and please, you don't have to mention somebody's name or say 'who' to understand exactly what they talkin abt," Lisa May replied on Twitter.

"It's his birthday, and for the souvenirs, he thought about Selena? yikes," a different person pointed out.

"If you're grateful for personal growth, it doesn't have any business with anyone as a souvenir, so yes, I'm on the opinion that it was a shade to whomever people were gonna point hands to!" another commenter wrote.

Meanwhile, some netizens also defended Justin and Hailey. They argued that the party favors might have probably meant something else that had nothing to do with Gomez.

"[I] can't believe people are interpreting this negatively. Justin is saying he's grateful for the life he has as is," one wrote. The netizen added in another post that "this is such a common phrase," noting that the three celebrities have been "hyperanalyzed" and "at least it helps them trend."

"His birthday theme was literally shrooms/a one big trip. I'm pretty sure he's talking about himself on drugs and not being in that life anymore. Now he's having a bday theme shroom party without actually being high & around loved ones," another suggested.

"Justin was pretty deep in addictions, alcohol, women, wrong friends when he realized he got depressed af and suicidal so THIS means he is celebrating he didn't went[sic] on that path he thought he wanted, and now he is healthy surrounded by [someone who] genuinely cares and loves him," a third person added.

Last month, Gomez announced she would take a break from social media after commenting on Hailey's resurfaced video where the latter seemingly dissed her BFF Taylor Swift. The clip was taken when Hailey co-hosted "Drop the Mic," which was likely filmed before her engagement to Justin.

"So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game," Gomez commented on the clip.

In January, Hailey posted a since-deleted TikTok video with Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye mouthing the audio, "I'm not saying she deserved it, but God's timing is always right." Social media users suspected that they were shading Gomez, who, at the time, talked about being body-shamed.

Gomez seemingly thought the same as she responded to one of her fans who defended her.

"It's ok! I don't let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone! x," she wrote.