Selena Gomez asked her fans to be kind amid her alleged drama with Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner.

Gomez took to TikTok Sunday to post a new makeup tutorial using products from her cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty.

In the comments section of the video, the 30-year-old singer let her fans know that she appreciates their support and seemingly hinted that she doesn't want them to feed on the drama between her and the other celebrities by asking them to "be kinder."

"Thank you and love you all so much. I'm deeply grateful for each and every one of you humans. You make me unbelievably happy," Gomez wrote in one comment, as seen in screenshots obtained by People.

She added, "Please, please be kinder and consider others' mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love."

Gomez's comments came after she found herself in an alleged social media feud with her ex Justin Bieber's wife Hailey and Jenner last month.

The alleged drama began after Gomez previously joked on her Instagram Stories that she over-laminated her eyebrows. The model and the Kylie Cosmetics founder then posted about their own brows, causing some fans to speculate that they were making fun of Gomez.

However, Gomez and Jenner quickly denied that they had bad blood with each other.

"This is reaching. No shade towards Selena ever and I didn't see her eyebrow posts! [You] guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly," Jenner wrote on TikTok.

"Agreed @kyliejenner. It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!" Gomez wrote in the comments section, according to Hollywood Life.

But the rumors of a feud between Gomez and Hailey persisted. Fans speculated that the model's since-deleted Tiktok video in which she, Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye mouthed the audio, "I'm not saying she deserved it, but God's timing is always right," was about the "Wolves" singer. Gomez had just responded to being body-shamed at the time the video was posted.

Hailey denied that the TikTok was about Gomez. However, the next month, the "Wizards of Waverly Place" alum seemed to suggest that she believed the video was indeed targeting her.

Last month, Gomez also defended her best friend Taylor Swift after a video resurfaced on TikTok of Hailey seemingly dissing the "Bad Blood" singer.

"So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game," Gomez commented on the clip.

Shortly after leaving the comment, Gomez announced that she was taking a break from social media last month. "I'm going to be taking a second from social media because this is a little silly. I'm 30 and am too old for this. But I love you so much and I'll see you guys sooner [rather] than later," she said.

Gomez's ex Justin was then accused of shading her after photos surfaced over the weekend of an alleged party favor that attendees at his 29th birthday received.

The party favor, which appeared to be a silver lighter, had an inscription that read: "I'm so thankful that I didn't end up with what I thought I wanted."

The photos received mixed responses on social media, with some users claiming it was shade at Gomez and others suggesting that it may be about Justin's past addiction struggles.