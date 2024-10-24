Tucker Carlson analogized the possibility of former President Donald Trump's reelection to a father coming home in a way that bewildered officials for Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign and White House officials alike.

Speaking to a crowd of MAGA supporters on Wednesday in Duluth, Georgia, Carlson spoke alongside Trump at a campaign event hosted by Turning Point USA.

"There has to be a point at which Dad comes home. Yeah, that's right. Dad comes home. And he's pissed. Dad is pissed," Carlson, the former Fox News host, explained. "He's not vengeful. He loves his children. Disobedient as they may be, he loves them. Because they're his children. They live in his house. But he's very disappointed in their behavior. And he's going to have to let them know."

Tucker Carlson’s vision of a Trump presidency is that “dad comes home” and says to America,

Carlson continued, "When Dad gets home, you know what he says? 'You've been a bad girl. You've been a bad little girl, and you're getting a vigorous spanking right now. And no, it's not going to hurt me more than it hurts you. No, it's not. I'm not going to lie. It's going to hurt you a lot more than it hurts me. And you earned this.'"

Later, as Trump arrived on stage before addressing the crowd at Gas South Arena near Atlanta, the crowd began to chant "Daddy's home!"

The comments from Carlson have left some Democratic officials baffled, with them even taking to social media to express their confusion at the former Fox host's bizarre comparison.

"This is f***ing weird," Harris campaign spokesperson James Singer wrote on X.

"what the actual..." former Biden White House official Kate Bedingfield said.

Rep. Dan Kildee, a Democrat from Michigan, also called Carlson's comments "weird" when speaking to CNN's Kasie Hunt.

"This is the Republican Party of 2024," Kildee said.