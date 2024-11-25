Kamala Harris is reportedly considering many options for once her time is up as vice president, from running for president again in 2028 to possibly running for governor of California, according to a new report.

While Harris' plans are still uncertain as the vice president is currently vacationing with family in Hawaii, she reportedly told allies in several phone calls, "I'm staying in the fight," as reported by Politico.

"She is not someone who makes rash decisions. She takes, sometimes, a painfully long time to make decisions. So I would pretty much guarantee you she has no idea what her next move is," Brian Brokaw, a former Harris aide, told the outlet.

Whether or not the vice president plans to run for president again in 2028 could be clued by if Harris decides to campaign for governor in the Golden State in 2026.

"She doesn't have to decide if she wants to run for something again in the next six months," one former Harris campaign aide told the outlet. "The natural thing to do would be to set up some type of entity that would give her the opportunity to travel and give speeches and preserve her political relationships."

While Harris lost to Trump in the end, the two candidates went back and forth in polling for many of the weeks leading up to the election. In the end, she managed to secure more than 74 million votes while Trump received more than 76 million.

"While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign," Harris previously said in her concession speech. "... Now is not the time to throw up our hands; it's time to roll up our sleeves."

One of Harris' final acts as vice president will be to formally certify the results of her loss, and Trump's win, as the president of the Senate.

Originally published by Latin Times.