Kamala Harris Makes Surprise Appearance on Sex Advice Podcast, Rips Into Motherhood Attacks: 'Families Come in Many Forms'
The Vice President responded to comments made by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders at a town hall event last month
On Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast, taking the opportunity to slam a Republican lawmaker for comments regarding her family.
In a conversation with podcast host Alex Cooper, the Vice President addressed comments about her family made by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
Last month, Sanders spoke about her own experience being a mother at a town hall event in Michigan featuring former President Donald Trump. She referred to how her children keep her "humble" in her line of work, describing motherhood as "maybe the only job harder than being president of the United States."
"Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn't have anything keeping her humble," said Sanders. "You would think after four years of straight failure, she would know a little humility. Unfortunately she doesn't."
When asked about Sanders' comments, Harris took the opportunity to emphasize the normality of familial diversity.
"Family comes in many forms, and I think that, increasingly, you know, all of us understand that, you know, this is not the 1950s anymore," said the Vice President.
"Families come in all kinds of shapes and forms, and they're family nonetheless," she continued.
Prior to the release of the podcast episode featuring Harris, second gentleman Doug Emhoff also responded to Sanders' comments at a campaign event in Brooklyn, where he defended his wife's relationship with his children.
"Somehow because Cole and Ella [Emhoff] aren't Kamala's quote-unquote biological children, that she doesn't have anything in her life to keep her humble," Emhoff said.
"As if keeping women humble, whether you have children or not, is something we should strive for, It is not," he continued as the crowd applauded. "But I'll tell you what, going back to that debate, Kamala sure kept Trump humble at that debate, didn't she, because that's what this is really about."
Sanders has faced criticism for her comments from members of her own party as well. Trump campaign senior advisor Bryan Lanza voiced his own disagreement with the Governor's comments in an appearance on CNN.
"I don't know what more to say. I'm disappointed in Sarah for saying that. I'm sure I'm going to get criticism from the campaign," said Lanza. "But I have to sort of defend somebody who's a step mom. It's a tough job. People who step into that role, it's usually a difficult dynamic."
