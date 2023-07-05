KEY POINTS The "recollections may vary" line was reportedly from a new employee of Prince William and Kate Middleton's

There was reportedly a debate about whether to include the line, and Prince William and Middleton vouched for it

TalkTV's Cristo Foufas said the statement was "subtle yet deadly"

Kate Middleton showed she was a "boss" when she reportedly played a key role in Buckingham Palace's response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal commentator and author Kinsey Schofield joined Cristo Foufas on his TalkTV program, where they discussed Middleton's alleged involvement in the palace's response to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's claims in the bombshell tell-all.

The topic resurfaced after a new edition of journalist and royal author Valentine Low's book "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown" claimed that Middleton pushed for the statement "recollections may vary" to be included in the palace's statement.

"I think we're seeing Catherine a little bit in her 'boss girl era,'" Schofield said of Middleton's reported push to toughen up the statement. "I think this is a good era for her."

Foufas agreed that the line was the iconic part of the palace's statement and was "the line that everyone referred to" following the Sussexes' interview. The TalkTV host described it as "subtle yet deadly."

"It was brilliantly subtle in saying, 'Well, you know our recollections may vary,' but if you looked beyond that, you saw them essentially saying, 'We're not sure we completely believe your version of it,'" he suggested.

Schofield said that Low had previously teased the revelation when he appeared on her royal podcast "To Di For Daily."

"We are finding out that the very, the most iconic portion of the statement released after the Oprah Winfrey interview, 'recollections may vary,' that was a statement that was suggested by a brand new employee of William and Catherine," the royal commentator said.

Schofield said the employee had been working for the Prince and Princess of Wales for three weeks at the time. There was reportedly a "big debate" about whether they would keep the statement in the palace's response, but the future king and queen consort wanted to keep it, according to Low.

"It was William and Catherine, specifically Catherine, who pushed to leave the sentence 'recollections may vary' in the post-Oprah statement. And her opinion was, 'This is going to go down in history. We have to come down harder, people are going to remember us for this moment,'" she claimed.

International Business Times could not independently verify the information.

Prince Harry and Markle sat down for an interview with Winfrey in March 2021, a year after stepping back from royal duties and moving to California. They alleged that an unnamed member of the royal family raised concerns about their then-unborn child's skin color.

After the interview aired, the palace said in a statement that it was "saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan."

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning," it continued. "While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members."