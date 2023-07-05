Kate Middleton
UXBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 09: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Catherine, Princess of Wales (Patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance) visits Colham Manor Children's Centre with the Maternal Mental Health Alliance on November 9, 2022 in Uxbridge, England. The Maternal Mental Health Alliance (MMHA) is a charity and network of 120 organisations dedicated to ensuring all women, babies and families in the UK affected by perinatal mental health problems have access to high-quality support and compassionate care. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images/IBTimes No Google News

KEY POINTS

  • Kate Middleton looked stunning in a mint green blazer at the Wimbledon opening
  • She attended the event alongside former Swiss tennis pro Roger Federer
  • Middleton and Federer visited the Wimbledon boys and girls at a training facility weeks before

Kate Middleton attended the opening match at the Wimbledon tournament.

The Princess of Wales and the former Swiss tennis pro, Roger Federer, reunited at the Wimbledon opening Tuesday, Us Weekly reported. Middleton was photographed all smiles beside Federer while they were watching the tournament.

Middleton made a statement in a mint green blazer while sitting in the Royal Box. Middleton shared some snaps from the event on social media.

"There's nothing quite like the first week of Wimbledon. Fantastic to join the crowds watching @katiecboulter on Court 18 and @andy_murray on Centre Court," Middleton's post on Twitter read.

"And how good to see the Ball Boys and Girls putting their skills into action @RogerFederer?" he added in another post.

Middleton and Federer showed off their tennis skills when they joined the ball boys and girls ahead of the Wimbledon tournament. They also played a friendly match when they visited the Wimbledon Ball Boys & Girls training facility.

Their reunion received several reactions from the royal fans, who were happy to see them watch the Wimbledon boys and girls in action during the tournament.

"A lot of royalty in one picture," U.S. Open Tennis posted on Twitter alongside a snap of Middleton and Federer from the event.

Another added, "Even other Tennis organizations know that there's always Royalty at #Wimbledon. The Princess of Wales is always gonna show up, and with the GOAT too! #PrincessofWales #RogerFederer."

"The GOAT and the Princess of Wales hanging out at #Wimbledon. We are here for it! #PrincessofWales #RogerFederer," a third netizen opined.

Middleton previously shared some snaps during their visit to the ball boys and girls training facility. She also paid tribute to them since they play a significant role at the annual tournament.

"The unsung heroes of @Wimbledon," the caption of the post read. "The skill and dedication of the Ball Boys and Girls help make The Championships so special. They certainly taught us a few things!"

Read more

Middleton, who is a self-confessed tennis enthusiast, also spoke with the kids who trained for the event. She praised their decision to train for the sports event.

"All the discipline and everything that you've learned from here, you'll be able to take into so many other parts of your life," Princess Kate told the trainees. "That confidence and that feeling of pride being on any of the courts, actually, is such a big moment. So, it's a good choice."

Kate Middleton
BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - OCTOBER 06: Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles and shakes hands with well-wishers after her visit to the PIPS (Public Initiative for Prevention of Suicide and Self Harm) charity with Prince William, Prince of Wales on October 06, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images/IBTimes
Kate middleton