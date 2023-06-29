KEY POINTS Prince William was spotted at KOKO nightclub with some of his pals two days after he turned 41

Guy Pelly and James Meade were among his companions during the outing

The friends reportedly plan to make the nightclub outing "a new tradition"

Prince William enjoyed a night out with friends Friday.

The heir to the British throne took a break from his royal duties to hang out with his pals at a popular London nightclub two days after his 41st birthday.

In a video obtained by Daily Mail Wednesday, the Prince of Wales was captured partying at KOKO in a private booth with a few gentlemen, including his longtime friend Guy Pelly, who is Prince Louis' godfather, and James Meade, who is Princess Charlotte's godfather.

The three men were dressed in collared shirts and were seen dancing. They reportedly enjoyed some beers too.

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton was not present during the outing. Page Six noted that all three men left their partners behind seemingly to celebrate the Prince of Wales' birthday. The future king turned 41 on June 21.

Prince William's nightclub outing came after he joked at his father King Charles III's coronation concert last month that "dancing sober is always a bad idea."

An unnamed insider told Us Weekly that it was Prince William's friends' idea to "take him out to a nightclub for his birthday."

"William was skeptical at first but then decided to step out of his comfort zone and do something he hasn't done in years. He wound up having an amazing time!" the source claimed.

The insider added that Prince William "felt a little uncomfortable at first," but he eventually "loosened up and cut a rug with his guy friends."

His pals reportedly want to make their nightclub outing "a new tradition."

Prince William celebrated his birthday last week with Middleton and their three children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. The family reportedly had a "special dinner."

His special day was also marked with a chorus of bells at Westminster Abbey in London. It was a rare gesture limited to the reduced senior members of the royal family due to a change in recent years, People reported.

"Wishing HRH The Prince of Wales a very happy birthday today!" Westminster Abbey wrote on Twitter. "The Abbey bell ringers are ringing 541 changes of Stedman Caters followed by a course of London Surprise Royal in celebration."

King Charles also marked the event on social media by sharing a snap of him with his eldest son from his coronation. "Wishing The Prince of Wales a very happy birthday today!" the caption read, along with a balloon emoji.