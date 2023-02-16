KEY POINTS Meghan Markle previously said she didn't know much about the royal family before meeting Prince Harry

Reports claimed Markle discussed Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding on her blog, The Tig, in 2014

The Duchess of Sussex allegedly wrote that she was tired of hearing the "endless conversation" around the nuptials

Meghan Markle reportedly reacted to Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding two years before she met Prince Harry.

Markle previously said in her 2017 engagement interview that she "didn't know much" about the British royal family before she met her now-husband Prince Harry in 2016.

However, a 2014 blog post from Markle's now-defunct lifestyle website The Tig allegedly recently resurfaced and revealed her not-so-complimentary comment about the Prince and Princess of Wales' 2011 wedding, Page Six reported. International Business Times could not independently verify this information.

In the alleged entry, which was allegedly written when the former actress, 41, was on "Suits," Markle reportedly shared her feelings about princesses and royal weddings.

She reportedly wrote that she was tired of hearing the "endless conversation" around the nuptials of "Princess Kate" to Prince William, according to the Daily Mail.

The "Horrible Bosses" actress reportedly wrote that, unlike most little girls who "dream of being princesses," she instead wanted to be "She-Ra, Princess of Power."

"For those of you unfamiliar with the '80s cartoon reference, She-Ra is the twin sister of He-Man and a sword-wielding royal rebel known for her strength," Markle allegedly wrote. "We're definitely not talking about Cinderella here."

She continued, "Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate."

Markle's alleged resurfaced comments received mixed responses from social media users. Some questioned her previous statement that she had little knowledge of the royal family before dating Prince Harry.

"But I thought she knew nothing about the royal family before she met Harry. Liars need to have really good memories," one Twitter user wrote.

"Meghan Markle is consumed by jealousy and will do anything to keep herself in the media. It will be her undoing eventually," another claimed.

"Nothing surprises me to hear about Meghan making a nasty comment about Catherine and William's wedding. I agree with one of the other tweeters that you have to have a darn good memory to be a liar. Something else Meghan does not have!!" a third commenter said.

But others came to the Duchess of Sussex's defense, insisting that she was misunderstood.

"A prime example of the British media twisting someone's words for their own agenda. Leave the woman alone," one user wrote.

Another tweeted, "For the love of god, leave them alone."

Two years after tying the knot, Markle and Prince Harry stepped back from their roles as working royals and moved to California, where they now live with their 3-year-old son Archie and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet.

Prince Harry discussed his wife and his sister-in-law's relationship in his recently released memoir, "Spare."

He claimed that Middleton made Markle cry after the Princess of Wales allegedly demanded that her daughter Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress be remade days before the Sussexes' 2018 wedding.

Prince Harry also alleged that Middleton "grimaced" when his wife once asked to borrow her lip gloss.