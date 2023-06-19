KEY POINTS A lip-reading expert claimed Kate Middleton allegedly told her kids to not look behind while riding in the carriage

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte were photographed looking behind while on the vehicle

Royal fans noticed Prince Louis' hilarious antics at the 2023 Trooping the Colour

Kate Middleton allegedly told off her children during the Trooping the Colour parade Saturday, a lip-reading expert has claimed.

The Princess of Wales and her three children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — joined Queen Camilla on a carriage headed to Buckingham Palace during King Charles III's first official birthday parade as monarch.

Lip-reading expert Jeremy Freeman claimed to the Daily Star that the mother-of-three gave her kids a stern warning at one point during the parade about how they should be sitting while riding in the horse-drawn carriage.

"Do not look behind whilst on the coach," Middleton allegedly said, according to Freeman.

International Business Times could not independently verify the claims.

After their mother spoke to them, however, Princess Charlotte was captured on camera appearing unbothered and continuing to look behind the carriage, as seen in photos shared by OK! magazine.

Her younger brother Prince Louis was also seen looking behind while riding in the carriage.

The youngest Wales child garnered attention from royal fans watching the parade due to his hilarious antics during Trooping the Colour.

Prince Louis was seen making faces and saluting the crowds when the royal family appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the flypast.

"Prince Louis doing the 'Bouncy' challenge. End of," one Twitter user joked, alongside a photo of Prince Louis.

"A salute from Prince Louis to end the celebrations on the balcony!" another wrote, along with a face with tears of joy emoji.

A salute from Prince Louis to end the celebrations on the balcony!😂 pic.twitter.com/BUHz1JduNt — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) June 17, 2023

"I love Prince Louis, he is so cute. Never change young man, keep the personality growing," a third person opined.

"Charlotte is always so well-behaved...they all are. Well, maybe not Louis all the time. Kate and William have done an excellent job," a fourth commenter claimed.

"Prince Louis just stole the show with that adorable salute! What a cutie!" a different user wrote.

This was not the first time Prince William and Middleton's youngest child has garnered massive attention for his actions during royal events. Last month, he left a number of royal fans amused when he was caught on camera yawning during King Charles' coronation ceremony.

During Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year, Prince Louis also made headlines after he was spotted making faces at his mom at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

In one clip that had gone viral, the young prince was seen putting his hand over his mom's mouth. He also stuck out his tongue and put his thumb to his nose while wiggling his remaining fingers at Middleton, who tried to stop him.

At one point, Prince Louis stood on his chair and appeared to throw a cushion.

The Princess of Wales had kept her composure the entire time. But after the four-day celebration, she and Prince William poked fun at their youngest son's Platinum Jubilee antics on social media.

"We all had an incredible time, especially Louis...," the royal couple wrote on Twitter, adding eyes emoji.