Kate Middleton honored her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, Saturday at King Charles III's Trooping the Colour.

During King Charles' first official birthday parade as monarch, the Princess of Wales wore a pair of sapphire and diamond earrings that previously belonged to her husband Prince William's late mother, Fox News Digital reported.

Middleton rocked an elegant green dress by Andrew Gn and a matching Philip Treacy hat. She pinned on the Irish Guards' special gold shamrock brooch to complete the look, People reported.

The outlet noted that it was a touching tribute for Middleton to wear Princess Diana's earrings at her Trooping the Colour debut as the Princess of Wales. Diana was seen using the same earrings at a royal event in 1995.

Middleton has used a number of pieces from her late mother-in-law's collection since becoming Princess of Wales, including the Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara, which she recently wore to a royal wedding in Jordan. Middleton also sported Princess Diana's South Sea Pearl earrings to King Charles' coronation on May 6.

The color of Middleton's dress also appeared to be a nod to Princess Diana, who wore green for her first Trooping the Colour as Princess of Wales in 1982.

"I think we have seen lots of examples where the reference is very intentional and I think that Kate uses fashion to pay tribute to Diana in a very positive way," Bethan Holt, fashion news and features director of The Daily Telegraph, previously told People.

Middleton looked confident and has been power-dressing since she became the Princess of Wales, according to Holt.

"I think this is her power moment — she's easing into the Princess of Wales role and that promotion that she's had in such a beautiful way," the style editor added. "She's got this big new title, and she's dressing for that job."

Middleton's choice of outfit may have also been a nod to Prince William's Earthshot Prize, which will hold its third awards ceremony in November in Singapore, from where fashion designer Gn hails.

It could also be a tribute to her role as honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards, which is one of the seven regiments of the Household Division of the British Army.

King Charles made his daughter-in-law the ceremonial Colonel in December 2022, three months after his accession. It was a fitting position for the Princess of Wales, who has been honoring the regiment on St. Patrick's Day for over a decade.