The Waleses couldn't reportedly have live-in staff in their four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage

King Charles reportedly wanted the Waleses to occupy the Royal Lodge, but Prince Andrew refused to leave

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly want a bigger home in Windsor.

The Prince and Princess of Wales moved into Adelaide Cottage in Windsor in September 2022. However, they could leave the four-bedroom cottage and move to Royal Lodge if Prince Andrew vacates the property, Hello! reported.

The outlet noted that when the Duke of York leaves the property, Prince William and Middleton are at the top of the list to occupy the place. According to the outlet, Prince William is the heir to the throne and both he and his wife are working royals. Also, their children are attending school nearby, so they are likely to stay in the area.

Royal Lodge warrants them 30 rooms. In their current residence, they cannot have any live-in staff. Since the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expected to step up following King Charles' ascension to the throne, they might need extra help, and Royal Lodge will provide them extra space for that.

The Royal Lodge is set within 21 acres of secluded gardens. It features grand interiors, vaulted ceilings and ornate fixtures. It also includes a large drawing room, a conservatory and seven bedrooms.

An anonymous source also spoke with Page Six about the same thing. The tipster claimed King Charles wanted his eldest son to take over Royal Lodge.

"William and Catherine have resigned themselves, for now, to staying in their small house, but it won't work in the long term," the insider claimed. "There are four bedrooms, which just about fits them all, but they need space for staff and for offices. They desperately want a larger property for their family in the Windsor area, and discussions were originally focused on Royal Lodge."

However, the source claimed that Prince Andrew refused to vacate the property. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's dad is allegedly not leaving the lodge even if a renovation is on the way for fear that he will be evicted.

Another anonymous source also spoke about the same matter with OK! The Waleses reportedly wanted a bigger place for their family.

"The Palace originally wanted Andrew out of Royal Lodge so that the property could be renovated and prepared for new lodgers," the source claimed.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales desperately want a larger property for their family in the Windsor area, and discussions were originally focused on putting them in there. However, Andrew was having none of it and is adamant that he will see out the end of his lease at Royal Lodge."

