Few surprises in showbusiness are as striking as a pop star failing to sell tickets – particularly after a high-profile trip into space. Yet that is precisely the situation facing Katy Perry, whose recent spaceflight appears to have cast a shadow over her 'Lifetimes' tour in the United States. Despite her past success and global fanbase, many American dates are at risk of playing to half-empty arenas.

The first US stop of Perry's tour, set for May in Houston, Texas, offers a stark indication of the challenges she faces. A glance at the Toyota Center's seating map reveals that more than half of the venue's seats remain unsold. With ticket prices starting at around £75 (approximately $95), many fans seem to have opted to stay away. The outlook is even bleaker in Minneapolis, where just a third of the 20,000 seats at the Target Center have been sold, despite similarly priced tickets.

Empty Seats in the Heartland

The scene is repeated in Austin where most tickets are still available, and in other cities including Oklahoma City and Denver. This pattern points to a broader decline in ticket sales across her scheduled US dates.

Perry's tour, supporting her seventh studio album '143', was already struggling before her space adventure. Now, with many seats unclaimed, insiders warn the tour's future could be uncertain.

The Space Trip's Shadow

Perry's voyage to space, made aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket in April, was meant to be a defining moment. She was joined by notable guests including Gayle King, former NASA scientist Aisha Bowe, and Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sánchez. The trip aimed to promote women's empowerment and environmental appreciation, but the aftermath has been anything but triumphant.

Many have criticised her decision to go to space as ill-timed and tone-deaf, especially amid declining ticket sales. Social media was flooded with memes and mocking comments, as clips of her crew's antics went viral. An anonymous insider told the Daily Mail, 'Katy doesn't regret the trip itself, but making a spectacle of it was a mistake. It's left her feeling pretty down and regretful.'

Celebrities such as Amy Schumer and Olivia Wilde voiced their disapproval, with some calling the mission 'embarrassing'. The public backlash has added to her challenges, which were already mounting prior to the spaceflight. Her recent comeback, once seen as promising, has been marred by critics questioning her relevance in a crowded pop landscape.

Why Did Tickets Fail to Take Off?

The real question is why her tour isn't flying high, despite her star power and a string of hits. According to industry insiders, concerns about poor ticket sales existed even before the space trip. The seat maps reveal that in key markets like Houston, Minneapolis, and Oklahoma City, many rows remain unsold.

'They believed her tour would perform like Taylor Swift's 'Eras' tour,' an insider explained. 'But the reality is quite different. There's scepticism among higher-ups at Live Nation about whether Perry can fill stadiums anymore.'

The same source added that discussions are underway about how to manage further disappointments if attendance doesn't improve soon.

While some shows in Canada and Europe are selling well, the US leg appears to be a different story. Perry's team has had to add extra dates abroad due to high demand, but her American dates seem to lack that same momentum. The disconnect between her recent space adventure and her current popularity has left many questioning her ability to draw big crowds again.

What's Next for Katy Perry

The combination of a criticised space mission and declining ticket sales paints a challenging picture for Perry. Her spaceflight, intended as a message of inspiration, has instead become a symbol of her recent missteps. Meanwhile, her tour's commercial performance suggests her star may be dimming in the US market.

Despite setbacks, Perry's European and Canadian shows are showing promise, indicating her appeal persists elsewhere. Yet, for her US tour, the outlook remains uncertain. If ticket sales do not improve soon, organisers may need to rethink their approach, or risk performing to sparsely filled venues.

In the end, Perry's space trip, once heralded as a groundbreaking feat, has unfortunately weighed down and even worsened her current struggles. Whether she can turn her fortunes around remains to be seen, but right now, it looks like her tour's future hangs in the balance.

Originally published on IBTimes UK